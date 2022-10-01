Creative City Project to Present AIRPLAY in Downtown Orlando This Month

Creative City Project announces their newest installation "Airplay" presented by Orlando Health coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard now from October 8-30, 2022. Guests of Airplay will experience art like never before as they journey through the UK's Luminarium called "Architects of Air" - a giant, immersive and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape. Guests will adventure through a massive, inflatable garden, relax and connect in the shade of unique, inflatable installations, meet larger-than-life inflatable characters and so much more. Surprises and play abound in this totally unique artistic adventure.

"Following the huge success of Anthology, we are thrilled to announce our next innovative arts experience Airplay," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience. Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight."

Creative City Project brand partners and community collaborators for Airplay include: OUC, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Massey Services, Orlando Health, Architects of Air (from the UK), Orange County Public Schools, Parramore Kidz Zone and City of Orlando's Downtown Development Board.

LOCATION: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard, 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

DATES: October 8-30, 2022

TICKETS: Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets to Airplay include one 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/airplay.

PARKING: Public parking is available in Downtown Orlando. Guests are encouraged to Uber/Lyft.

MORE: Airplay will offer school field trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-12:30pm starting on October 4. For more information, teachers and groups can contact: info@creativecityproject.com.

For more information on all Creative City Project events and to purchase tickets, visit www.CreativeCityProject.com.

About Creative City Project

Creative City Project (CCP) began in 2012 as a group of artists performing on street corners and in plazas around Downtown Orlando. Now, a decade later, Creative City Project is fulfilling its mission to cultivate a thriving arts community in Central Florida through a deeper sense of ownership and care for Orlando amongst its residents while shaping the global perception of The City Beautiful, which is known for its innovation and creativity. Creative City Project is fully committed to inspiring Central Florida's audiences and helping guests live a life of creativity and adventure while connecting them with meaningful arts experiences on an annual basis. Creative City Project is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind arts experiences you can't have anywhere else in the world. Additionally, each Monday, Creative City Project releases a "This Week In Art '' video series highlighting interesting arts events happening across Central Florida that week and hosts a weekly podcast called "Artrepreneur" focused on helping artists make creativity their career. For more information on Creative City Project and upcoming events and performances, visit www.creativecityproject.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ilene Lieber, Passion PR Consulting, 321-277-7812, ilene@passionprconsulting.com