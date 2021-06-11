Central Florida Community Arts Launches 2021 Summer/Fall Season

Central Florida Community Arts today announced new summer and fall events and performances for all ages. The new season will include musicals, concerts, and more, with programs that allow people of all skill levels to participate.

Events and performances occurring this season include Topsy Turvy Masquerade and You Make Me Feel with the Community Choir, Disney's Frozen Jr., The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Meet Me in St. Louis with the Children & Youth Arts Programs, Ragtime, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Rachel with the Theatre, and Ritmo del Sol with the Big Band. The Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's opening with a concert entirely of Disney music titled Symphonic Disney. The CFCArts Christmas extravaganza will also return this year with A Holiday Homecoming, featuring the choir, orchestra, and dance company. CFCArts staff and volunteers are eager to share their creativity with the community through exciting events that aren't to be missed.

In addition to performances, CFCArts will provide free classes and workshops as part of Arts Access, private lessons through the Academy, and other interactive opportunities in the new season. One series of classes in July will create an "Art Passport" with crafts themed after ancient civilizations. Other activities, such as creative writing groups and acting intensives, will provide a creative outlet and a chance to grow artistically.

COVID-19 greatly impacted the arts and prevented many artists from showcasing their work. For Central Florida Community Arts, the pandemic meant numerous shows, programs, and classes planned for 2020 were canceled or delayed. However, CFCArts will kick off the summer with many opportunities for local artists to express themselves and for the Central Florida community to experience the arts again.

Tickets and more information about each event can be found at CFCArts.com/Events.

Presented by: CFCArts Children & Youth Arts Programs

Description: Join us for the world premiere performance of an exciting student-led new work! This exciting new theatre opportunity has allowed our high school performers to work with industry professionals on this premiere, and now they are ready to share their work with you!

Dates: June 18 6:30pm and June 19 2pm and 6:30pm

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre (250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804)

Prices: General Admission $10, Preferred Seating $15.

Presented By: CFCArts Children & Youth Arts Programs

Description: A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Dates: July 30 at 6pm and July 31 at 11am, 2pm, and 6pm

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre (250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804)

Prices: General Admission $10, Preferred Seating $15.

A Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz

Presented By: CFCArts Community Choir

Description: This summer, join members of the Central Florida Community Arts' choir as they present a night celebrating two of stage and screens' most cherished and award winning composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz. Featuring moments from Broadway and film favorites such as "The Phantom of the Opera", "Godspell", "Cats" "The Children of Eden", "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", "Jesus Christ Superstar", and many more, this will be an epic night of choral excellence!

Dates: August 26 and 27 at 7:30pm

Location: Northland Church (520 Dog Track Rd. Longwood, FL 32750)

Prices: General Admission $10, Prime Seating $15, Premium Seating $25. Children 3 and Under Free.

A Summer Broadway Benefit Concert

Presented By: CFCArts Theatre

Description: Ragtime is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of turn-of-the-century New York, Ragtime confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

Dates: September 2-3 at 7:30pm

Location: Northland Church (520 Dog Track Rd. Longwood, FL 32750)

Prices: General Admission $10, Prime Seating $15, Premium Seating $25, VIP Seating $50. Children 3 and Under Free.

Presented By: CFCArts Youth Theatre Troupe and Companies

Description: They opened a door and entered a world-Narnia-the land beyond the wardrobe, the secret country known only to Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy. Lucy is the first to stumble through the back of the enormous wardrobe in the professor's mysterious old country house, discovering the magic world beyond. At first, no one believes her. But soon Edmund, Peter and Susan, too, discover the magic and meet Aslan, the Great Lion, for themselves. And in the blink of an eye, they are changed forever. This superbly adapted dramatization delightfully sweeps the audience into the marvelous heart of their imaginations and into the enchanted world of Narnia. This exquisite production will warm and engage the hearts of children and adults whether they're hearing the story for the first or the fiftieth time.

Dates: September 17 at 7pm and September 18 at 2pm and 7pm

Location: Trinity Preparatory School Auditorium (5700 Trinity Prep Ln. Winter Park, FL 32792)

Prices: Standard Admission $10, Prime Admission $20, Premium Admission $25. Lapheld Children Free.

Presented By: CFCArts Big Band

Description: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the CFCArts Big Band through some of the thrilling rhythms, fast tempos, and unforgettable melodies of Latin Jazz. Be inspired by this fun, vibrant, and energetic party merging diverse musical styles - Salsa, Samba, Afro-Cuban Bop, Bossa Nova, and more - from some of the greatest latin jazz artists.

Dates: September 18 at 3pm

Location: Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, FL 32712)

Prices: Stadium General Admission $15, Lawn General Admission $10, Children 3 and Under Free

Presented By: CFCArts Theatre

Description: Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Dates: October 8-31 (Th-S 7:30pm and Su 3pm)

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre (250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804)

Prices: Tier 1 $25, Tier 2 $22, Tier 3 $18

Presented By: CFCArts Symphony Orchestra

Description: Join the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra as we celebrate 50 years of magic with fun, family-friendly music from Disney attractions including The Haunted Mansion, Soarin', and Pirates of the Caribbean; nighttime spectaculars like Wishes, Fantasmic, and Illuminations: Reflections of Earth; and a wide variety of movies like UP, Frozen, and The Lion King.

Dates: November 4-5 7:30pm

Location: Northland Church (520 Dog Track Rd. Longwood, FL 32750)

Prices: General Admission $10, Prime Seating $15, Premium Seating $25. Children 3 and Under Free.

Presented By: CFCArts Theatre

Description: Join the CFCArts Theatre for an American classic depicting an African-American family at the turn of the 20th century striving to find life, liberty, and happiness. This play follows the life of Rachel, an ambitious high-school graduate haunted by her family's past in the South, and struggling to find her passion, love, and hope in the face of systematic racism.

Dates: November 12-21 (F-S 7:30pm and Su 3pm)

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre (250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804)

Prices: Tier 1 $25, Tier 2 $22, Tier 3 $18

Presented By: CFCArts Community Choir

Description: This December, the Central Florida Community Choir, members of the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra, as well as the CFCArts Dance Company return to their holiday roots as they present A Holiday Homecoming: The Annual CFCArts Holiday Extravaganza! Returning after last year's hiatus, this holiday concert will have you dashing into the most wonderful time of the year! Enjoy favorites selected from the past 10 years like "O Holy Night", and "Deck the Halls" while enjoying new arrangements and moments from the traditional retelling of the Christmas Story to your favorite moments from holiday movies and specials! Join members of the powerful 300 voice community choir, rockin' musicians of the symphony orchestra, as well as the high-kicking, spectacular members of the CFCArts Dance Company and continue one of Central Florida's favorite annual holiday traditions! Gather your family and friends to join the fun as CFCArts celebrates the season of joy, peace, community, and hope.

Dates: December 9-10 at 7:30pm

Location: Northland Church (520 Dog Track Rd. Longwood, FL 32750)

Prices: General Admission $10, Prime Seating $15, Premium Seating $25, VIP Seating $50. Children 3 and Under Free.

Presented By: CFCArts Youth Theatre Troupe and Companies

Description: Based on the heartwarming film of the same name, Meet Me In St. Louis takes audience members on a musical journey back to the early 1900's, on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. In the show's center are the Smiths, a humble middle-class family made up of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their four daughters Rose, Esther, Agnes, and Tootie, and their son Lon. With the addition of romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks, this musical is filled with nonstop entertainment featuring memorable musical numbers such as "The Boy Next Door", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", and "A Day In New York".

Dates: December 17 at 7pm and 18 at 2pm and 7pm

Location: Trinity Preparatory School Auditorium (5700 Trinity Prep Ln. Winter Park, FL 32792)

Prices: Standard Admission $10, Prime Admission $20, Premium Admission $25. Lapheld Children Free.