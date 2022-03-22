Cast Announced For ASSASSINS At Cheyenne Saloon, April 22 - May 1

Florida Theatrical Association has announced the full cast for their production of Assassins by Steven Sondheim and John Weidman. Assassins will play April 22 through May 1 at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando.

The cast of FTA's assassins features David Lee as John Wilkes Booth, David Lowe as Charles Guiteau, Pat Clark as Leon Czolgosz, Alan Pagan as Giuseppe Zangara, and Jason Blackwater as Samuel Byck. Kristie Geng will play the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, with Morgan Howland-Cook as Sara Jane Moore, David Kotary as John Hinckley, Cameron Silverman as Lee Harvey Oswald, Dane Becker as the Balladeer, and CJ Sikorski as the Proprietor. Rounding out the cast are ensemble cast members Sara Beth Ganey, Cherry Gonzalez, Marquise Hillman, Jessica Hoehn, Gabriella Juliet, Robert Laurita, Robb Ross and Russell Stephens.

A journey through the dark side of the American Dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine individuals who either assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most notorious disruptors intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history

Assassins features music and lyrics by the legendary Steven Sondheim, with a book by John Weidman, and is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr. Assassins at the Cheyenne Saloon is produced by Florida Theatrical Association, and is directed by Kenny Howard, with musical direction by Jason Whitehead, lighting design by Amy Hadley, set design by Cliff Price, and costumes by Donald Spencer.

Tickets for Assassins are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. General admission tickets are $20; VIP tickets are $30 or tables of 4 for $100. VIP tickets include access to a pre-show cocktail reception.

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, strives in its mission to educate and develop new theater audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented more than 1,000 Broadway performances and distributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.