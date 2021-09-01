Carbonell Awards Promotes R. Kent Chambers-Wilson To Carbonell Coordinator

Jeff Kiltie, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced that the nonprofit organization has promoted long-time judge R. Kent Chambers-Wilson to the position of Carbonell Coordinator for the 2021-2022 theater season.

"With his impressive combination of project management skills and extensive theatrical background as an actor, stage manager, assistant director, producer, sound designer, dramaturge, and playwright, Kent Chambers-Wilson will be an incredible asset for our revitalized organization going forward," said Kiltie. "He is not only a longtime Carbonell judge and will continue to serve as such, he also has been a board member and chairperson of the Theatre League of South Florida (2016-2019), an awards judge for The Silver Palm Awards, coordinator of the Finstrom Festival of New Work, and served on the Ambassadors Council for the National New Play Network."

A resident of Lauderdale Lakes, Chambers-Wilson also brings years of business management/communications experience from working with firms such as Arreva, LLC, Citrix Systems, iCare.com and the SunSentinel.

"Over the last year, the Carbonell Awards has revised our entire judging process, making it more county-specific while maintaining our historic focus on recognizing and celebrating theatrical excellence on a regional basis," says Kiltie. "In his new part-time position, Chambers-Wilson will coordinate approximately 30 judges, many of whom have been working with the awards organization for years, but also a lot of new volunteer judges, all very highly qualified, who have a passion for and openness to all kinds of theater, including plays, musicals, new works, classics, immersive and multidisciplinary theater."

The Carbonell Awards expects to announce its official team of judges soon for the upcoming 2021-2022 theater season. For a complete outline of the new Production Eligibility Requirements, Carbonell Qualifications, Judging Process and Scoring Rubric, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.