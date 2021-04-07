CHICAGO Brings Murder, Mystery, Music And More To The Athens Theatre

"Welcome. Ladies and gentleman you are about to see a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery-all those things we all hold near and dear to our hearts."

This opening line from the musical Chicago sets the stage superbly for the riveting tale of jazz, booze, and getting away with murder. And now this dark satire that has become the longest-running American musical in Broadway history packs up its "Razzle Dazzle" and brings it to DeLand's Athens Theatre April 16-May 9.

When it originally opened on Broadway in 1975 audiences were not yet ready for its savage humor, but when Chicago's revival hit the stage in 1996, it slayed 'em-and since then has brought in 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.

The story follows Roxie Hart (Madeline Regier) and Velma Kelly (Sarah Ruth Joyner) and show us the night it all begins-the night our married Roxie "reaches for the gun" . . . and tries to get her "funny, sunny, honey hubby" Amos (Gavin Waid) to take the fall for killing her lover.

In the women's block of Cook County Jail, several other "merry murderesses" are presided over by Matron "Mama" Morton (Anna Banks) the warden, extortionist, and blossoming vaudeville booking agent. The cell block's superstar slayer Velma is immediately on edge when her lawyer Billy Flynn, everyone's favorite defense attorney (David Coalter) takes Roxie's case. Billy promises he can get Roxie off scot free while turning her into a celebrity. The case becomes a media circus, complete with a ventriloquist act and Roxie's very own tabloid columnist, Mary Sunshine (Zeshan Khan). "Razzle Dazzle 'em," Billy says, "And they'll never catch wise!"

Featuring classic vaudevillian musical theatre songs like "Funny Honey," "Roxie," and "When You're Good to Mama"- and filled with legendary dance numbers such as "The Hot Honey Rag" and the darkly infectious anthem "Cell Block Tango"-Chicago is sure to make you wanna "paint the town...And All That Jazz!"

The historic Athens Theatre, which has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers, and actors, is located in Downtown DeLand with tickets priced from $11 to $30. To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or find out more specific information about dates, times, and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com.