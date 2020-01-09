CFCArts Brings Free Choir For Adults In Early Stages Of Memory Loss To Dr. Phillips Center

Musical Minds Choir is geared toward adults experiencing the early stages of memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Choir members are accompanied by their care partners who are welcome to sing with the choir or sit back, relax and enjoy the beautiful music. Musical Minds Choir offers an opportunity to meet others who are living with memory loss and to exercise the brain in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Research suggests that making music or simply listening to music can be a great way to stimulate the mind and promote brain health.

WHEN: Beginning January 14, 2020. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

WHERE: Dr. Phillips Center 155 East Anderson Street, Orlando FL 32801. Entrance through the Stage Door at Dr. Phillips Center then to the AdventHealth School of the Arts on the second floor.

PARKING: Complimentary parking for limited number of spots. Parking Host at the corner of Anderson & Magnolia to guide you.

REGISTER: Sign up through CFCArts by emailing school@CFCArts.com or calling 407-937-1800, Ext 703

OTHER LOCATIONS:

Mondays - Winter Garden Art Association

Wednesdays - One Senior Place in Altamonte Springs

Thursdays - Waterman Village





