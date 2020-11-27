CFCArts Announces NOEL: CHRISTMAS AT HOME and HOLIDAY FANTASIA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CFCArts has announced two more shows to fill the holiday season. First, NOEL: Christmas at Home is a filmed holiday concert for the whole family for a pay-as-you-will price. Second, due to the sold-out evening concert at Mead Garden, an additional noon concert has been added for the in-person Holiday Fantasia.

NOEL: CHRISTMAS AT HOME

The CFCArts Community Choir turns this joyful event into an on-demand video for Christmas Eve. Produced by Valencia College's film department, viewers will be inside the music as they experience the performances of choir members in a beautiful outdoor setting. The filmed concert features holiday classics like "Shout for Joy", "O Come All Ye Faithful", and "O Holy Night" arranged by the world-renowned conductor Derric Johnson. Whether your tradition is a family brunch, opening that one present early, or a day of baking NOEL: Christmas at Home brings the holiday spirit directly to your home.

WHEN: Video on-demand is available at 12:01 a.m. (EST) on December 24, 2020.

Patrons will have two weeks from when they start the performance to complete it. The video can be rewatched and enjoyed unlimited times.

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for the NOEL Christmas Eve at Home concert at CFCArts.com. Pay-what-you-will starting at one dollar. Patrons must keep the email receipt with the link to the video.

WHERE: On-demand virtual concert access.

HOLIDAY FANTASIA

Join the Central Florida Community Choir as they present their annual holiday concert at Mead Botanical Gardens featuring an array of holiday classics from "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town", "Winter Wonderland", "I'll Be Home For Christmas", to a stunning collection of traditional Christmas hymns including "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night".

DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, December 12, at 12 p.m. (4 p.m. showing sold out.)

TICKETS: General Admission event at the Grove within Mead Botanical Garden.

Adults: $15.00

Kids (4- 12): $10.00

Free for under three.

WHERE: Mead Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789 Patrons need to bring a camping chair or a picnic blanket, as there are no seats.

PARKING: If parking on site, patrons need a Parking Pass.

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

