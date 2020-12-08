Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Sounds Of The Season' Holiday Concert Brahms' Streamed Concert

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will present its first live performance since March with Sounds of the Season, a special holiday concert featuring a full orchestra, guest narrator, and many familiar favorites, including Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Polar Express and more.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the King Center in Melbourne. Terrence Girard, a local actor and frequent BSO collaborator, will narrate a special musical version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. BSO Music Director Christopher Confessore will lead the orchestra. Limited socially-distanced seating is available.

For tickets and additional information visit brevardsymphony.com or kingcenter.com.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You