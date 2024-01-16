BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in June

Performances are Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00pm and Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00PM.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in June

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on June 25 & 26 with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!  The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW with 2 shows.

Performances are Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00pm and Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00PM.

Tickets go on sale for both performances on Friday, January 19 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, charge by phone at 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

 




