BIG SHOTS FOR AUTISM Concert Will Benefit Potentia Academy in April

The concert is on Thursday, April 27, 2023. 

Mar. 28, 2023  
BIG SHOTS FOR AUTISM Concert Will Benefit Potentia Academy in April

If you're all in the mood for a melody - and feelin' alright about helping others - you won't want to miss Big Shots for Autism, a benefit concert for Potentia Academy featuring Turnstiles: A Billy Joel Tribute Band, at the Tin Roof in Delray Beach on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

In addition to the concert, the event will feature a VIP Reception and Rock and Roll Art Auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Achiever Scholarship Fund for Potentia Academy, a Greenacres-based private, not-for-profit school serving middle and high school students in Palm Beach County who struggle in traditional learning environments. April is Autism Awareness Month.

Tickets start at $65 per person and include appetizers and a Milagro Margarita. VIP packages add an additional premium drink, and preferred seating. VIP Plus packages add stage front seating and free raffle tickets. A wide range of sponsorships levels are also available.

To purchase tickets, VIP packages and sponsorships, visit potentiaacademy.org/big-shots




