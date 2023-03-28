BIG SHOTS FOR AUTISM Concert Will Benefit Potentia Academy in April

If you're all in the mood for a melody - and feelin' alright about helping others - you won't want to miss Big Shots for Autism, a benefit concert for Potentia Academy featuring Turnstiles: A Billy Joel Tribute Band, at the Tin Roof in Delray Beach on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

In addition to the concert, the event will feature a VIP Reception and Rock and Roll Art Auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Achiever Scholarship Fund for Potentia Academy, a Greenacres-based private, not-for-profit school serving middle and high school students in Palm Beach County who struggle in traditional learning environments. April is Autism Awareness Month.

Tickets start at $65 per person and include appetizers and a Milagro Margarita. VIP packages add an additional premium drink, and preferred seating. VIP Plus packages add stage front seating and free raffle tickets. A wide range of sponsorships levels are also available.

To purchase tickets, VIP packages and sponsorships, visit potentiaacademy.org/big-shots