BECOMING GRANDMA KAT to be Presented at Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest 2022

Keith Banks Jr. announces the return of Becoming Grandma Kat as part of The Orlando Fringe's Winter Mini-Fest at The Depot. Live, in-person performances will be January 14 and January 16, 2022, and mini-digital fringe performances from January 19-23, 2022. By following the story of a young man that is placed in the Witness Protection Program (WITSEC) after witnessing a crime, this hilarious spoof will have audiences falling in love with Grandma Kat again and again.

Becoming Grandma Kat calls on audience involvement to keep Grandma Kat safe during her journey in WITSEC. Trapped in a new persona, our main character faces several scenarios that test his ability to keep his identity hidden. Won't you consider helping Grandma Kat at the Orlando Fringe?

Known for his individual blend of creativity and emotive performance, Banks makes his Orlando Fringe debut. After a series of critically acclaimed performances of Becoming Grandma Kat at KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (2018 & 2019), Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind (FSDB), National Institute for the Deaf (NTID), and at MuCCC's College Theatre Festival, he is excited to perform again in 2022.

"My goal is to advance and/or spotlight deaf entertainment here in Central Florida and throughout regions within the state to help recognize and implement Florida Deaf Theatre Company into the community", shares Banks. Banks studied at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and holds a degree in International Hospitality & Service Management. Between studying to obtain a master's in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University and working full-time at Disney World, Banks still manages to find time to perform and bring this adored character to life.

Since 1992, the Orlando Fringe has upheld their commitment to producing shows that celebrate artistry in all its forms. Orlando Fringe Winter-Mini fest is a 4-day arts festival that was created to open eyes to the world of Fringe in a small, intimate kind-of-way. Acts have been hand-picked and each show is guaranteed to delight.

Visit https://virtuallyfringe.com/winter-mini-fest/show/210519/Becoming-Grandma-Kat- for a complete performance listing and additional production information.

This 60-minute (no intermission) production of Becoming Grandma Kat is best enjoyed by all ages and will be performed live on January 14 and January 16, 2022, at The Depot in Orlando, FL as part of Orlando Fringe's Winter Fest. Tickets are $15 for in-person performances and $10 for on-demand performances. For more information about the Orlando Fringe, please visit https://orlandofringe.org/wmf6-2/.