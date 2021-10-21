Artikal Sound System Releases New Single 'Dissolve'

The reggae-rock infused South Florida based band Artikal Sound System has announced their newest single "Dissolve" out today on Controlled Substance Sound Labs. The new single addresses the "Friends with Benefits" heartbreak layered over 808's and Logan Rex's sultry soulful vocals. The new song is available everywhere you stream music. Stream and download here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/dissolve



Artikal Sound System first came together in 2012 under the direction of Chris Montague (guitar) and Fabian Acuña (bass) backing popular reggae artists. However it wasn't until the additions of keys player Christopher Cope, drummer Adam Kampf, and the Jazz influenced vocalist Logan Rex that the band was fully realized. Together their unique sound is edgy and raw with emotion but presented with an authentic voice that is based on life events and fused with personal feelings.



For "Dissolve" lead singer and frontwoman, Logan Rex comments, "We all know the 'friends with benefits' thing rarely works but it doesn't stop us from trying. 'Dissolve' is a brutal ode to a failed situationship." She continues, "Sometimes the only thing working between two people is the sex. The narrator drops this bomb on her lover while 808s boom behind her to support the point. There's no future here, it all dissolved."



With the new song, Artikal Sound System worked with the renowned reggae-rock producer Danny Kalb. They recorded at both Chris Montague's home studio Oceanside Audio in Boynton Beach, FL, at the band's good friend Dean Fishback's studio Seven Hills in Lauderhill, FL. Logan Rex spent a few days up at White Star Studio outside Charlottesville, VA laying down the vocals.



Ever such the road warriors, Artikal Sound System have graced the stage with fan celebrated artists like Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs and The Elovaters. And have been included on influential festival rosters including Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, and Reggae in the Rockies. The band is currently on tour and will be performing with Fortunate Youth, Katastro, and Joe Sambo for select dates. Check out the complete tour here and selected dates listed below.



Wed, OCT 20 The Ranch Fort Myers, FL*

Thu, OCT 21 Ace Café Orlando, FL+

Sat, OCT 23 North Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL*

Sun, OCT 24 Terra Fermata Stuart, FL+

Wed, NOV 3 Cali Roots The Baja Sessions 2021 Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Thu, NOV 11 Brues Alehouse Brewing Co Pueblo, CO++

Fri, NOV 12 Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO^

Sat, NOV 13 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT++

Sun, Nov 14 Buellton Fall Festival Buellton, CA

Wed, NOV 17 Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA^

Thu, NOV 18 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Stateline, NV^

Fri, NOV 19 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA^

Sat, NOV 20 Cornerstone Berkeley, CA^

Sun, NOV 21 Kilokilo Brewing Company Paso Robles, CA^

Wed, NOV 24 Music Box San Diego, CA^

Fri, NOV 26 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA+

Thu, MAY 26, 2022 California Roots Festival 2022 Monterey, CA



