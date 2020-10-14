APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) to Stream This Saturday

This thought-provoking script explores race and personal identity through the lens of an alternate future.

Apologies To Lorraine Hansberry (you Too August Wilson) by Rachel Lynett, will stream this Saturday.

This virtual new play reading is part of The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest 2020.

Set in the fictional world of a post-second Civil War, Bronx Bay, an all-black state (and neighborhood) is established in order to protect "blackness." It's a utopia, but enforcing utopia proves to be tricky when it comes to defining who is Black and who isn't. Both quick-witted and unpredictable, this thought-provoking script explores race and personal identity through the lens of an alternate future.

Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).

