3,000 Purple Ducks Hit Central Florida in Centennial Ticket Giveaway

Orlando Family Stage is celebrating 100 years of theatre for young audiences with 3,000 tiny ambassadors hitting the streets: purple rubber ducks hidden in plain sight at spots across Central Florida. Each duck holds the key to a chance at free tickets to an unforgettable performance during the theatre’s Centennial Season.

From neighborhood businesses to community hubs like the Orange County Library System, local Main Street districts, and other partners, the ducks are popping up everywhere. Lucky finders can scan the tag on their duck or visit familystage.org/duck to join the fun. No purchase is necessary.

Every person who enters will be in the running for the Grand Prize: a family 4-pack of tickets to all six mainstage shows in the 2025–26 Centennial Season. Players can earn additional entries by completing simple, fun tasks like following Orlando Family Stage on social media or referring friends to play along. The more you spread the word, the more chances you have to win.

The 2025–26 Centennial mainstage season features:

Go, Dog. Go! • ¡Ve Perro, Ve! – A bilingual, high-energy adaptation of the beloved picture book filled with nonstop action and colorful canine characters.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium – A spine-tingling and hilarious adventure based on the popular book series.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage – The beloved holiday classic brought to life with warmth, humor, and heart.

Tiara’s Hat Parade – A heartfelt story celebrating family bonds, creativity, and self-expression.

Lilly and the Pirates – A daring and delightful musical journey across the seas.

Disney’s Finding Nemo (TYA Version) – An unforgettable undersea adventure filled with friendship, courage, and show-stopping music.

“This season is all about celebrating a century of connection,” said Zac Alfson, Sr. Director of Marketing. “These purple ducks are a playful way to invite new friends and longtime fans to join us, discover our productions, and be part of this milestone celebration.”

How to Enter:

Find a purple duck in Central Florida or go straight to familystage.org/duck.

Complete the quick entry form.

Earn extra entries by following our social channels and referring friends to join the fun.

No purchase necessary.

Whether you find your duck at the library, your favorite coffee shop, or a neighborhood festival, each one is a reminder that the magic of theatre belongs to everyone – and this year, the whole community is invited to join the celebration.