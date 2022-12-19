12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Little Radicals Theatrics Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company 17%

Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End 9%

Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse 8%

Ensemble - TONIGHT! A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Orlando Shakes 6%

Tamisha Harris - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Orlando Shakes 5%

Kelly Morris Rowan - IT TAKES TWO - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Bruce Ryan Costella - SPOOKY & GAY CABARET - BC Theatricals 5%

Laura Hodos - TRIBUTE TO ETHEL MERMAN - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Justin Scarlat - MISCAST CABARET - Good Vibes Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Eaddy - WE LOVE BROADWAY - Penguin Point Productions 3%

Patrece Bloomfield - JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS - Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Russell Stephens - EVERYBODY SAY DON'T THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Brett McMahon - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Dean Napolitano - BART DRIVE BOYS - Shoestring Theater 2%

Michael Wanzie - THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando fringe 2%

Thomas Tritt - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 2%

Ebony Carlson - MICHAEL ANDREW'S 20TH CENTURY SWING & SOUL REVUE - Orlando Shakes 1%

Alanna Chuyan - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 1%

Sue O'Halloran - SUE O'HALLORAN, POT OF GOLD - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Lisa Hartley - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%

Alfie Silva - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 8%

Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 6%

Sterling Lovett - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Carlos Rodriguez - DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 4%

Indigo Leigh - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Tori Lucas - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

James Tuuao - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 3%

Kim Ball - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Katherine Almaguer Rivera - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

Iris Johnson - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens theatre 2%

Bryan Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Amber Nadelkov - ELF - Athens Theatre 2%

Allison Maxwell - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Rhe’a Hughes and Bobby Hall - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Myles Thoroughgood - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany Hemmans - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 2%

Madison Smith - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Bethany Hemmans - RENT - Theatre West End 1%

James Tuuao - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 11%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 11%

Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Wes Jenkins - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 3%

Zachary Cerino - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Timothy Beltly - AIDA - The Henegar Center 3%

Kimberly Murray Patel - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Hannah Parsons - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Indigo Leigh - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Denise Warner - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy - OLIVER - Theater at St.Lukes 2%

Tiffani DuScheid - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 2%

Jessica Faison - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Evonne Nicole Hurst - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 2%

Coleen Carlson - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Annie Trombo - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Huaixiang Tan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - RAGTIME - Athens Theatre 2%

Cristina Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Coleen Carlson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 38%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 18%

DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 16%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet 15%

DANCE THE KNIGHT AWAY - Theatre UCF 10%

EA: A MEETING OF EMOTIONS - Drapinski Dance Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 9%

Roberta Emerson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 5%

Christopher Robinson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Ryan Simpson - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

Steve MacKinnon - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Jamaal K Solomon - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theater 2%

Nick Bazo - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theater 2%

Dominic DelBroco - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 2%

Michael Wainstein - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dr. Phillips and UCF 2%

Brandy Eleazar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Joseph C. Walsh - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Ayo Demps - MEMPHIS - Theatre West End 2%

Donald Rupe - LENNOX AVENUE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Jamie DeHay - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Derek Carter - RENT - Theater west end 2%

Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Angela Cotto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

Kenny Howard - ASSASSINS - FTA at Cheyenne Saloon 2%

Frank Ramirez - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 9%

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 8%

Felichia Chivaughn - THE MOUNTAIN TOP - The Garden Theatre 6%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

Ke'Lee Dionne - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 5%

Maddie Lane - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Bryan Jager - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 4%

Gabriel Garcia - CLUE - Wildfire Players 4%

Joy Belding - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 4%

Wade Hair - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Wade Hair - THE CRAVING - Breakthrough 4%

Donald Rupe - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 4%

Edmarie Montes - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Beth Marshall - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Matthew MacDermid - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Mark Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Mike Carr - RIJKSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 2%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Michael Knight - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - New gen theatricals 2%

Shonn McCloud - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jim Helsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Anne Herring - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Gabriel Garcia - BY THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Penguin Point Productions 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 7%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Theatre Co 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 2%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

NOSFERATU THE VAMPIRE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

INDECENT - Theatre UCF 1%

HAIR - Theatre South Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 6%

Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 6%

Waylon Lemasters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Kathy Wiebe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 5%

Jazlyn Compto - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 5%

Philip Lupo/Diego Ford/Kashime Joseph - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Derek Critzer - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Rob Siler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 4%

Annmarie Duggan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

George Jackson - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Kevin Griffin - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURRY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 3%

Eric Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 3%

George Jackson - PARADE - Garden Theatre 3%

Bryan Jager and Morgan Polodna - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Dylan Molitor - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Chad Conley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Phillip Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Cronenwett - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

David Krupla - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 7%

Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical 6%

Safin Karim - PARADE - Garden Theatre 5%

Heather Langs - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 5%

Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Aaron Penfield - Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 5%

Grant Haase - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Bert Rodriguez - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Tim Hanes - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 4%

Aaron Collins/First Coast Symphony Orchestra - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

Bert Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

John Mason and Josh O'Dell - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Brandon Martin - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theater Company 3%

Gary Powell - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Brandon Martin - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

John Cavazos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Chris Endsley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Athens Theatre 2%

Christopher Leavy - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Jeanine McAdams - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

TJ Washburn and Kelley Mauro - OKLAHOMA! - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Chris Burns - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Jason M. Bailey - THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Nishaa Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Little Radical Theatrics 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 12%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

ANASTASIA - The Stage 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

LENNOX AVE - The Renaissance Theater 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Athens Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Henegar 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 1%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL - Orlando Repertory Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 13%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 12%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table 9%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 8%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

'JUST LIKE I WANTED' - Breakthrough Theatre Company - Orlando Fringe Festival 6%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM (ABRIDGED) - Orlando Fringe 5%

FROM HERE - The Ren 5%

GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 5%

MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 5%

THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 4%

WANZIE WITH A 'Z' PART 2: THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando Fringe 3%

STAR SHANTIES - Arthur Rowan 3%

GORGEOUS - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

THE MURRAY METHOD - Beth Marshall Presents/Orlando Fringe 2%

STAG NIGHT - Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

SWEET WATER TASTE - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 16%

Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical 14%

Samantha O'Donnell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 4%

Ronnie Gross - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Emily Pearson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Kip LeBlanc - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 2%

Da'Zarria Harris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Giovanna Ciccone - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 1%

Faith Boles - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Caitie-Charlotte Warren - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Sage Love - AIDA - The Henegar Center 1%

Kit Riffel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 1%

Dane Becker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 1%

Noah Baez - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration theatre co 1%

Marlo Coffin - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Adonus Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Forrest Stringfellow - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Cherry Gonzalez - PARADE - Garden Theater 1%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakes 1%

Olga Intriago - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Radames Medina Melendez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Sarah Anne Mae - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 1%

Jordan Gago - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 5%

Essex O’Brien - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

Walter Kmiec - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 4%

David Lowe - RED - Osceola Arts 3%

Olga Intriago - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Sara Humbert - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Timothy Williams - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Tanya Wheelock - RIKJSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 3%

Walter Kmiec - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 3%

Anne Herring - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Hannah McCinnley Lemasters - GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 2%

Renata Eastlick - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jillian Gizzi - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Thom Mesrobian - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Gabriel Garcia - HYSTERIA - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Kimberly Murray Patel - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Anne Hering - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jade Jones - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre 2%

Joel Swanson - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Bryan Jager - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

KP Powell - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Robie Phillips - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%



Best Play

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 19%

CLUE - Athens Theatre 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 8%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 6%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 4%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 4%

THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

DON'T DRES FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shoestring Theatre 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

RED - Osceola Arts 2%

TRUE WEST - Lightning in a Bottle Theatre co 1%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 1%

ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 1%

WHO’S HOLIDAY! - Orlando Artist Guild 1%

OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

CLOSER - New Generation Theatrical 1%

SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 6%

Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 6%

Tim Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 6%

Cliff Price - AIDA - The Henegar Center 5%

Cindy White - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 4%

Robert F Wolin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Cliff Price - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Tramaine Berryhill - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Bobby Kohn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

CJ Sikorski - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Jim Hunter - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Tremayne Berryhill - THE MOUNTIANTOP - Garden Theatre 3%

Rob Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Rachel Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Waylon Lemasters - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Andy Stetzinger - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Joshua E. Gallagher - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Waylon Lemasters - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 2%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Jon Jimenez - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Bryan Jager - OKLAHOMA! - ME Performing Arts 2%

Michael Brewer - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 15%

Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 9%

Casey Deiter - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 7%

Waylon Lemasters - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 6%

Anthony Narciso - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 6%

Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 6%

Britt Sandusky - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Anthony Narciso - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Waylon Lemasters - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 4%

Britt Sandusky - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Lamar Hickley - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 3%

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Alexander Sovronsky - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Joshua Senya - ASSASSINS - Florida Theatrical Association 2%

Adam Smith - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Anthony Narciso - PARADE - Garden Theater 2%

Anthony Narciso - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 1%

Robert Dagit - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Valencia Auditorium 1%

Nick Erickson - BROADBEND, ARKANSAS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Alexander Sonrovsky - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Nick Erikson - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics 9%

Samantha O’donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end 5%

ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 4%

Mary Mackin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Paul Pelletier - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 3%

Aidan Wamsley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Iris M. Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Addy Pollzzie - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Clare Lopez - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Faith Boles - TRAV'LIN: A 1930'S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE - Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Ryan Bassett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radicals theatrics 2%

Adriana Aquino Andino - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 2%

Ayo Jeriah Demmps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 2%

Amanda Edmands- Telebrico - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 2%

Christie Duffer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Ayo Demps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Riley Wert - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Noah Baez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater west end 2%

Erica deJongh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Manny Lantigua - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Co. 1%

Ricky Cona - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 1%

Ralph Prentice Daniel - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Jared-Austin Roys - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Marlo Coffin - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 1%

Bethany Hemmans - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 9%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 6%

Desiree Montes - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Ayo Demps - THE LYONS - The Ensemble Company 4%

Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 4%

Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 4%

Brent Jordan - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 4%

TJ Washburn - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 3%

Brandon Roberts - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 3%

Giuseppe Pipicella - INDECENT - Theatre UCF 3%

Billie Jane Aubertin - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

Adam Biner - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

E. Mani Cadet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jarrett Poore - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Elle Grant - SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 2%

Coletyn Hentz - THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Aspen Thompson - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Elaina Walton - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Trevin Cooper - THE CAKE - The Studio theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Megan Borkes - GOTHIC MANOR - New Generation Theatrical 2%

Xander Burns - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Janine Papin - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Alexander Deavellar - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Isabel Bernal - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Robert Napieralski - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

