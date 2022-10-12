The Weisenheimers return to the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 11. The premier improv comedy group is back for one night only! Their interactive and hilarious shows are legendary.

The Weisenheimers have built a reputation for smart, fast comedy layered with insane characters. This is professional comedy at its best. Don't miss this must-see comedy event. The show will run on the Howard Drew Stage Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $20. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.