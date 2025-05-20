TITANIC THE MUSICAL Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Omaha Community Playhouse is set to stage the poignant and powerful Titanic the Musical on May 30 and 31, 2025.

This Tony Award-winning production delves into the lives of passengers aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic, offering a compelling narrative that intertwines personal stories with historical events.

Unlike the famed film, Titanic the Musical focuses on real individuals from various social classes, exploring their dreams, aspirations, and the tragic fate that awaited them. With a richly orchestrated score and evocative storytelling, the musical captures the human spirit and the profound impact of one of history's most infamous maritime disasters.

Performances run Friday, May 30 & Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!