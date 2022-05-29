Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates Music Divas in RESPECT
The show plays from June 10th through June 26th.
Celebrate the divas who dominated the music scene for decades with this high-energy concert experience: Respect! The production features the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore, Chaka Khan, Carole King, and more - served up by a team of powerhouse vocalists and backed by a full rock band.
Respect opens on Friday, June 10, 2022, and will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through June 26, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale, starting at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Production: Respect
Production Dates: June 10 - 26, 2022
Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: Starting at $35. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132
Directed By: Kathy Tyree
Cast: Dani Cleveland
Dara Hogan
Shirley Terrell-Jordan
Caitlin Mabon
Alisa Moore
Production Team: Guest Music Director - Ananias "Markey" Montague
Stage Manager - Jeanne Shelton
Sound Designer - Tim Burkhart & John Gibilisco
Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse
Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape
Production Coordinator - Greg Scheer
Location: Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132