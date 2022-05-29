Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates Music Divas in RESPECT

Celebrate the divas who dominated the music scene for decades with this high-energy concert experience: Respect! The production features the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore, Chaka Khan, Carole King, and more - served up by a team of powerhouse vocalists and backed by a full rock band.

Respect opens on Friday, June 10, 2022, and will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through June 26, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale, starting at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Production: Respect

Production Dates: June 10 - 26, 2022

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Directed By: Kathy Tyree

Cast: Dani Cleveland

Dara Hogan

Shirley Terrell-Jordan

Caitlin Mabon

Alisa Moore



Production Team: Guest Music Director - Ananias "Markey" Montague

Stage Manager - Jeanne Shelton

Sound Designer - Tim Burkhart & John Gibilisco

Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse

Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape

Production Coordinator - Greg Scheer

Location: Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132