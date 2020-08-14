Eight Cast & Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19 After North Platte Community Playhouse Stages MAMMA MIA!

It is not clear what safety measures were put in place for cast members.

As first reported by Onstage Blog, Eight cast and crew members of North Platte Community Playhouse's production of Mamma Mia! have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 20 others involved with the show are currently waiting for test results.

Audience members were not required to wear masks during the performance, and on top of that, the theatre was not legally allowed to require masks.

Director Tyler Cronin had shared:

"One of the things that we're saying as directors is to hopefully have people keep that six-foot distance away. If they feel comfortable wearing those masks, we want them to be wearing masks if they feel inclined to,"

While the audience was socially distanced during the performance, cast members were not adhering to social distancing rules while performing, and it is not clear what safety measures were put in place when the cast was not on stage.

The theatre's safety plan did not appear to include temperature checks on anyone entering the building, nor any changes made to the HVAC system.

