DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April

Performances begin April 30, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show that turned Off- Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a limited engagement of 8 performances beginning April 30, 2024. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Lincoln as part of a tour that has logged over 1700 performances worldwide. Dixie’s Tupperware Party was seen by more than 1,000 people at the Lied Center in October of 2020 as one of the shows that brought audiences back to live theater following the pandemic shutdown. 

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. 

Dixie’s Tupperware Party will be at the Lied Center’s Carson Theater for 8 performances on April 30-May 5, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 11am at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Performances are scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30pm and May 4 and 5 at 2pm.

Dixie is a live wire and is prone to adult innuendo! The show is recommended for ages 16+.

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie's Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.




