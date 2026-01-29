Bluebarn Theatre to Present THE HEART SELLERS By Lloyd Suh

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for The Heart Sellers! Lloyd Suh's poignant and gently humorous play explores identity, belonging, and friendship through the lens of the immigrant experience.

Set in 1970s America, it follows Luna and Jane, two Asian immigrant women who meet on Thanksgiving. Over the course of one evening, their growing bond becomes a lifeline - and a revelation.

The Heart Sellers shines a light on the often-overlooked stories of immigrant women, offering a heartfelt exploration of what it means to find connection, hope, and a sense of belonging in a new world. Running February 5 through March 1 on the BLUEBARN stage.