World-Renowned Violinist Joshua Bell To Direct And Perform With London-Based Orchestra The Academy Of St. Martin

Under celebrated violinist Joshua Bell's direction, the globally-treasured Academy of St. Martin in the Fields will perform two concerts on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on Oklahoma State University's campus in Stillwater.

With over 500 recordings and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of the Academy is cherished around the world. Both performances will be under Joshua Bell's direction. Bell was named the music director of The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in 2011, the only person to hold this position since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958.

"The Academy is known for retaining the spirit of original ensembles," Bell said. "It's an honor to feature the great violin concertos of Paganini and Mendelssohn over two days of concerts at The McKnight Center."

"Our ability to host Joshua Bell and The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is particularly poignant, as it further solidifies The McKnight Center as a highly-respected performing arts venue," said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "I am eager to hear how The McKnight Center's fabulous acoustics will optimize these brilliant performances."

Bell will direct The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 in The McKnight Center's Performance Hall, an intimate 1,100-seat venue designed to attract the world's greatest talents for Oklahoma audiences. Bell's Music Director contract was recently extended until 2023, an announcement that coincided with The Academy's 60th anniversary. Full details for each unique performance at The McKnight Center can be found below:

Performance 1: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492: Overture | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Violin Concerto No. 1, op. 6 | Niccolò Paganini

Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, op. 98 | Johannes Brahms

This thrilling program features Paganini's first violin concerto, a piece of such technical wizardry, it causes audiences to gasp in amazement. The Paganini is paired perfectly with Brahms' striking and complex final symphony.

Performance 2: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 | Ludwig van Beethoven

Violin Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, op. 64 | Felix Mendelssohn

Symphony No. 4 in A Major, op. 90 "Italian" | Felix Mendelssohn

This mostly Mendelssohn program features one of the foremost (and most technically challenging) violin concertos of the Romantic era. It's paired with his joyful fourth symphony, composed to celebrate the art, nature and people of Italy.

Tickets range from $25 to $125. For tickets to either show, please visit mcknightcenter.org or contact the Box Office at (405) 744-9999.





