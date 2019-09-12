THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To Lyric At The Plaza Stage

Join Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Riff Raff, Brad, Janet and the cast of cult favorites when they time warp back to the Plaza Theatre next month in Lyric Theatre's 2019 edition of the fan-favorite The Rocky Horror Show.

Opening Wednesday, October 9, the production runs through Saturday, November 2, at Lyric at the Plaza, 1725 NW 16 St.

The stage production, later adapted into a movie, is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror "B" movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple - Brad and Janet - getting caught with a flat tire in a storm and seeking assistance at the eerie mansion of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. While at the home, the scientist unveils his newest creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of a physically perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete "with blond hair and a tan." As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet are introduced to a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler.

Starring as Frank 'N' Furter is Eric Ulloa, last seen in Lyric's 2012 production of Bye Bye Birdie, and in the original Broadway company of On Your Feet: The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Fresh off her performance in Lyric's play Frost/Nixon, Emily Pace will play Janet, and Antonio Rodriguez (seen this summer in Singin' in the Rain) is cast as Brad. Haulston Mann who played Rocky in 2016 will reprise his role this year. The cast also includes Elvie Ellis (Riff Raff), Janna Linae Schmid (Columbia), Kat Metcalfe (Magenta/Usherette), Matthew Alvin Brown (Eddie/Dr. Scott), Brett Young (Narrator), and Kylan L. Durant, Marcus Canada, Brooke Melton and Alexis Lanzo as Phantoms.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by J. Robert Moore, who starred as Frank 'N' Furter in Lyric's 2016 production, and features choreography from Hui Cha Poos and musical direction by Brian Hamilton. Other production staff include Fabian J. Garcia (Lighting Design), Jon Young (Set Design), Armando Ortiz (Costume Design) and J. Grover Holloway (Sound Design). The production will be stage managed by Laurena Sherrill.

Patrons are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the show. Additionally, audience participation prop bags will be available for purchase for just $5. (Outside props are not permitted.)

The Rocky Horror Show originally premiered in London in 1973, running nearly 3,000 performances over the following seven years. In 1974, the production opened in Los Angeles and debuted on Broadway in 1975, earning one Tony Award nomination. That same year, it was adapted into the film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring its writer, Richard O'Brien, as Riff Raff, and actor Tim Curry, reprising his role as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter.

Single tickets to The Rocky Horror Show start at just $25. This show contains strong language and mature themes. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric's box office at (405) 524-9312.

Producing Partner for Lyric's production is Mason Realty Investors. Annual season support for Lyric Theatre is provided by Devon Energy, The Chickasaw Nation, Allied Arts, The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.





