THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July

Performances run July 11, 2023 – July 16, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy while delivering a universal message of love and acceptance.

Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.




World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gundersons I AND YOU Photo
World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU
World Stage Theatre Company's Fifth Season continues with the funny and poignant, I and You  by Lauren Gunderson with the World Stage directorial debut of Justin Daniels.  The 2-person cast will star, Miguel Elionay and MJ Santiago, Parker Gelsthorpe and Londyn Anderson.
SIX, WICKED, and More Set For OKC Broadway 2023-24 Season Photo
SIX, WICKED, and More Set For OKC Broadway 2023-24 Season
OKC Broadway has announced its upcoming season lineup, kicking off this August with Ain't Too Proud. Learn more about the full lineup here!
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer Photo
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer
Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production!  A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. 
Review: Everyones a suspect with The Pollards murder/mystery musical CLUE Photo
Review: Everyone's a suspect with The Pollard's murder/mystery musical CLUE
Audiences have a chance to get in on the action and help solve the murder with CLUE: The Musical. Based on the popular whodunnit board game, CLUE is an interactive mystery musical that's entertaining and fun for all audiences. Come ready to investigate, as the ending to this musical changes from night to night.

