Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Painted Sky Opera AS ONE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st!

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 44%

Patrick Towne - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 38%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 18%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 38%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 20%

Alyssa Couturier - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 14%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 11%

Becky McGuigan - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 10%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 5%

Rhonda Clark - ADA & THE ENGINE - Carpenter Square 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lloyd Cracknell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 54%

Becky McGuigan - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 17%

Brian Butler - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 16%

Brian Butler - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Trevor Mastin - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 24%

Angela Polk - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 20%

Erin Clemons - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 15%

Scott Guthrie - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 12%

Patrick Towne and Wesley Singleton - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School. 11%

Patrick Towne - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 6%

Shawn Churchman - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 5%

Jenny Rottmayer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 3%

Harold Mortimer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - OU Downtown Series 3%

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 2%

Patrick Towne - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 52%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 35%

Rob Glaubitz - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Towne - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 39%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 13%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 11%

Kris Kuss - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 8%

Richard Lemin - GASLIGHT - Jewel Box 5%

Doobie Potter - YELLOW - JewelBox 5%

Rhonda Clark - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 5%

Al Bostick - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 4%

Don Taylor - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

Christine Jolly - THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre 2%

Doobie Potter - GREATER TUNA - Jewelbox 2%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTEIN - 3rd Act 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jacob Musgrove - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 59%

Alissa Mortimer - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 41%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 24%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 17%

Kris Kuss - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 14%

Doobie Potter - YELLOW - JewelBox 13%

Rhonda Clark - THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Theater 11%

Rhonda Clark - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 8%

Dobbie Potter - GREATER TUNA - JewelBox 6%

Rhonda Clark - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 62%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 38%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tanner Rippee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 47%

Scott Hynes - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 25%

Blaine Denny - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 10%

Amandanell Bold - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 7%

Amandanell Bold - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 31%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 21%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 13%

RENT - UCO Musical Theatre 13%

SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 7%

SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 7%

BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 6%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 1%

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 46%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 32%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 21%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 20%

Amelia Castor - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 15%

Caleb Barnett - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 12%

Martin Kamm - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 10%

Rayan Sawan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 8%

Caprie Gordon - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 7%

Jaylon Crump - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 6%

Paris Richardson - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 4%

Aaron Kellert - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 4%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 3%

Sophie Mings - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 3%

Em Carey - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 2%

Madison Eckerson - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 2%

Livy Owen - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Gena Callahan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Paige Cain - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Caleb Barnett - GREASE - Lyric 58%

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 26%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 12%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 4%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Mia Lashley - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 32%

Lois Brennemen - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 18%

Katy Hayes - STEEL MAGNOLIA - JewelBox 8%

Ed Spinelli - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 6%

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 6%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 6%

Taylor Reich - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Carpenter Square Theater 5%

Crystal Barby - YELLOW - JewelBox 4%

Renee Krapff - FROM DOOR TO DOOR - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Katy Hayes - GASLIGHT - JewelBox 3%

Nykezia Giles - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square 3%

Keegan Zimmerman - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 3%

Ed Spinelli - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jerome Stevenson - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 61%

Kamron McClure - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 39%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 58%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 30%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 27%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 25%

Christine Lanning - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 19%

Mike Waugh - FIBBER MCGEE MEETS THE RACKETEER - Carpenter Square 14%

Crystal Barby - POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square 6%

Keegan Zimmerman - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 6%

Crystal Barby - THEPOSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square 3%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 46%

1984 - 3rd Act Theatre 10%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 9%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square 7%

DRUNK CLASSICS: HAMLET WITH PIRATES - 3rd Act Theatre 7%

YELLOW - Jewelbox 7%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 6%

GASLIGHT - Jewel Box Theatre 5%

THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

Best Play (Professional)

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 37%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 34%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 25%

SCROOGE - Lyric 3%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 28%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 21%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 21%

SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 8%

SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 7%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 5%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 4%

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 2%

DRUNK CLASSICS: HAMLET WITH PIRATES - 3rd Act Theatre 1%

SETTING THE NATION RIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre 0%

OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 40%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Threatre 33%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 23%

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 30%

Kristy Benson - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 28%

Ben Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 16%

Brett Rottmayer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 10%

Ben Hall - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 8%

Brett Rottmayer - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Hynes - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 69%

Scott Hynes - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 31%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Aldridge - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 39%

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 34%

Barry Thurman - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 15%

Amandanell Bold - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 12%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 56%

SORRY WRONG, NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 23%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Madison Auld - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 20%

Ella Latham - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 19%

Caleb Barnett - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 15%

Logan Wright - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 8%

Caleb Barnett - ROCK OF AGES - UCO Jazz Lab 7%

Erica Burkett - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 7%

Ferris Foresee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 7%

Ella Latham - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 4%

Peter Fischaber - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 4%

Aubrey Ross - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 3%

Joe Kelley - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Rayan Sawan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Kennedy Vanover - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Mia Lashley - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Charlie Turner - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 0%

Paige Cain - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

McKenzie Irby - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 28%

Cam Taylor - YELLOW - Jewelbox 13%

Kat Adams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Jewel Box Theatre 11%

Katy Hayes - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 10%

Rory Littleton - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 7%

Peter Fischaber - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 5%

Rob May - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act 5%

Terry Veal - A COMDEY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 5%

Christine Lanning - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 4%

Denise Hughes - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

Kat Adams - OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 3%

Peter Fischaber - A COMDEY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 2%

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dani Becker - OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 60%

Susan Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 40%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 38%

Ed Spinelli - A POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square Theater 20%

Terry Veal - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 20%

Chris Harris - FIBBER MCGEE & MOLLY MEETS THE RACKETEER - Carpenter Square 14%

Ed Spinelli - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 8%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 34%

SWEENEY TODD - University of Central Oklahoma 26%

RENT - UCO Mitchell Hall 21%

HEATHERS - Upstage Theatre 13%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 5%

THE CONSUL - University of Central Oklahoma 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Civic Center 72%

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 28%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre 42%

HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre 17%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre 16%

BEN BUTLER - Carpenter Square 15%

CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre 11%