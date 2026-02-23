A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Comes to the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical will be performed in March at the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre in Oklahoma City. Performances run March 3-8, 2026.

Everybody who’s anybody and their cousin know and adore the music of the hitmaker that went down in history as one of the best-selling musicians of all time. If you say you’ve never sung along to Sweet Caroline, or tapped a foot to I’m a Believer or Cracklin’ Rosie, you’d be telling a massive lie. His music is unparallelled, his artistry phenomenal, and his legacy unequalled.

And now, in a fresh, new musical production that brings the music of the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Diamond alive once more, the world can now get front row seats to experience the man, the music, and the magic that turned the music industry onto its head! Oklahoma City, this we can guarantee – it’s got a beautiful sound, it’s got a beautiful beat. It’s the sound that you’ll love, and it fits you well, as a hand in a glove – yes it does!

SYNOPSIS

Neil Diamond finds himself in therapy, where his psychiatrist is reading the lyrics from a second-hand copy of The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond. This inspires a wonderful collage of scenes unpacking the times of exploration, deep reflection, joy and sorrow, and significant career and life-defining moments in the musician’s life – from his humble beginnings as a lonely Jewish child to receiving his first guitar as a birthday gift; from selling one song a week and earning just enough to feed himself to the sequined, sold-out concerts and becoming a Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; from a broken marriage to his search for inner-peace while his career is being floored by a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.