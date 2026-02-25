Southern Plains Productions to Present Free Performance of WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS?

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Southern Plains Productions will present the Brian Quijada play Where Did We Sit on the Bus? at the Yale Theater in Oklahoma City on March 20, 2026.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? explores the Latino experience in America through the eyes of a young student, inspired by Rosa Parks to search for his people's place in American history. It's a high-energy story told through hip-hop, spoken word, and song-all of which are channeled through the show's sole character played by Los Angeles actor and musician Gerardo Navarro. Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at SPPOKC.org.

Southern Plains Productions Artistic Director Jackson Gifford says the time is right to produce Quijada's play for Oklahoma City.

Direction is by Moses Garcia, a Mexican-American stage director based in New York City, while costuming is under the direction of Oklahoma City designer Armando Ortiz. The creative team also includes Fabian Garcia, lighting designer, and Salvador Zamora as sound designer.

Southern Plains Productions presents Where Did We Sit on the Bus? as part of its StoryPop: Free Playworks series which brings professional theatre to the public free of charge. The show is being presented in partnership with Arts Council Oklahoma City and with the support of the Oklahoma City Latino Community Development Agency. Puerto Rico native and Oklahoma City-based singer/songwriter Lee Hernan will entertain with a pre-show performance beginning at 6:30 pm.

Following the March 20th show, SPP's production of Where Did We Sit on the Bus? continues with performances in several Oklahoma City-area schools.