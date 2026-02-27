World Stage Theatre Company to Stage FAME JR. This Spring

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World Stage Theatre Company continues their Eighth Season, “Timeless and Relevant Stories” with Fame Jr., conceived and developed by David De Silva; Book by José Fernandez, Lyrics by Jacques Levy, and Music by Steve Margoshes.

Directed by David Harris, choreographed by Mecca Marie, with music direction by Brian Jones, Fame Jr. features performances from students from various Tulsa-area schools enrolled in the Justin Daniels Advanced Drama Camp at World Stage Theatre Company.

Bright lights. Big Dreams. Zero backup plans. Join us as we follow a group of talented teens navigating the world of a New York City performing arts high school. From first-day jitters to show-stopping breakthroughs, these students chase spotlight moments while discovering that real success takes grit, teamwork, and a whole lot of soul. Fame costs… and these kids are ready to pay.

Fame (1980) redefined the modern movie musical. It blended street realism with exhilarating production numbers. It brought contemporary dance, pop music, and authentic teen struggles to the forefront, inspiring a generation of young performers to pursue training in the arts. It earned six Academy Award nominations, winning two, including Best Original Song for its title anthem. Building on the film's momentum, the television adaptation premiered in 1982 and ran for six seasons. It was an international hit, especially in Europe, turning the hit film into a global franchise.

Fame Jr. will run March 27-29, 2026 at Central High School Auditorium – 3101 W. Edison St. Performances are at 7:30pm on March 27th and 28th, and 3pm on March 29th. There will be a special talk back after the 3pm matinee on March 29th. General Admission (18+ years) tickets are $15 and $5 for students (5-18). To purchase tickets, click here.

World Stage Theatre Company produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.