Theatre Tulsa to Stage Multi-Generational YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Featuring four distinct casts spanning four generations — youth, teen, adult, and senior performers — Theatre Tulsa brings a groundbreaking twist to the beloved musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, running March 13–22, 2026 at Theatre Tulsa Studios.

Based on Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, this heartwarming musical follows Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally, Snoopy, and Woodstock as they explore life's great questions. Through baseball games, book reports, daydreams, crushes, and catchy songs, the Peanuts gang celebrates the simple joys and tender challenges of growing up and growing together.

This production marks a bold, multigenerational theatre experiment for the company. Director Travis Guillory is bringing together four distinct casts — youth, teen, adult, and senior — each performing the same show with their own unique perspectives.

“It was a wild idea to do a production with four different casts from essentially four generations,” Guillory said. “But I knew it would have such huge impact in the community for the actors and audience members alike. It's a really special experience.”

Though each cast shares identical staging, Guillory says audiences can expect four completely different experiences. “Each cast is doing the same blocking, the same choreography, the same everything, but we have four very different shows. Each actor brings their own unique take on these iconic Peanuts characters and it's just delightful to watch the different interpretations.”



The youth cast will perform March 14 at 8 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. with the teen cast performing March 14 at 2 p.m. and March 21 at 8 p.m. The adult cast's performances are March 13 at 8 p.m. and March 21 at 2 p.m., and the senior cast will take the stage March 15 at 2 p.m. and March 20 at 8 p.m.