Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show

Crayons Improv has announced a new partnership with Theatre Tulsa to revive its monthly improvisational comedy show for all ages. Crayons Improv is now looking for talented performers to join their ranks.

Auditions will take place on October 16, and anyone willing to learn improv can audition. Crayons Improv is in search of a large cast that can rotate through the monthly shows, making joining the troupe a manageable time commitment.

“I am very excited about our new home and I'm looking forward to partnering with Theatre Tulsa to make this happen,” said Nicole Miller, director and co-founder of Crayons Improv. Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa, added that this is a valuable addition to TT's programming. “Improvisational performance is an exciting part of a thriving theatre community, and it deserves a place in Tulsa.”

Cast members need to be at least 17 years old. Performance experience is a plus, but anyone willing and open to learning improv can audition. Auditions will be on Oct. 16 at 7-9 pm, and auditioners should come prepared to move and improvise. To register for an audition, Click Here.

Monthly performances of Crayons Improv will be held on the second Friday of each month at Theatre Tulsa's studio space.

Founded in 2007, Crayons Improv performed regularly at Agora Coffeehouse before transitioning to the Comedy Parlor and various churches. After a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Crayons Improv is coming back with a new home at Theatre Tulsa.

Miller adds, "Crayons Improv shows are always funny but never the same. Alongside popular improv games that you may have seen before, we also create our own games and unique recurring characters. So, we'll always give you a reason to laugh."