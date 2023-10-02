Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show

Crayons Improv is now looking for talented performers to join their ranks. 

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show

Crayons Improv has announced a new partnership with Theatre Tulsa to revive its monthly improvisational comedy show for all ages. Crayons Improv is now looking for talented performers to join their ranks. 

Auditions will take place on October 16, and anyone willing to learn improv can audition. Crayons Improv is in search of a large cast that can rotate through the monthly shows, making joining the troupe a manageable time commitment. 

“I am very excited about our new home and I'm looking forward to partnering with Theatre Tulsa to make this happen,” said Nicole Miller, director and co-founder of Crayons Improv.  Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa, added that this is a valuable addition to TT's programming. “Improvisational performance is an exciting part of a thriving theatre community, and it deserves a place in Tulsa.”

Cast members need to be at least 17 years old. Performance experience is a plus, but anyone willing and open to learning improv can audition.  Auditions will be on Oct. 16 at 7-9 pm, and auditioners should come prepared to move and improvise. To register for an audition, Click Here.

Monthly performances of Crayons Improv will be held on the second Friday of each month at Theatre Tulsa's studio space. 

Founded in 2007, Crayons Improv performed regularly at Agora Coffeehouse before transitioning to the Comedy Parlor and various churches. After a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Crayons Improv is coming back with a new home at Theatre Tulsa.

Miller adds, "Crayons Improv shows are always funny but never the same. Alongside popular improv games that you may have seen before, we also create our own games and unique recurring characters. So, we'll always give you a reason to laugh."



RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
Digital Lottery Launched For SIX in Oklahoma Photo
Digital Lottery Launched For SIX in Oklahoma

The hit musical SIX and OKC Broadway have announced a Broadway Direct Digital Lottery ticket policy in Oklahoma City playing at the Civic Center Music Hall for performances September 26 – October 1. Find out how to enter the lottery here!

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Lyric’s beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in ‘23 indoor production in four years! Learn more about A Christmas Carol and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month Photo
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month

Get ready for a musical masterpiece as Lyric Theatre brings the world premiere of CONCERTO to the stage. Don't miss this highly anticipated debut, filled with captivating performances and unforgettable melodies. Mark your calendar and be one of the first to experience the magic at Lyric Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Civic Center Music Hall (2/21-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Civic Center Music Hall (1/16-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
Jewel Box (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Civic Center Music Hall (12/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OU University Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Crude Fringe Festival
Oklahoma Shakespeare (10/05-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You