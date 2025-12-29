Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alle Passmore
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
15%
Abbie Ruff
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
9%
Hui Cha Poos
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Travis Guillroy
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
7%
Charlie Burns
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
6%
Vincent Sandoval
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Heather Healey
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Amy Reed
- WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
5%
Erin Clemmons
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
5%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Emma Morris
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Emily Cleek Hornsby
- EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL
- Pollard theatre
4%
Madison Hoover
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
3%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
3%
Brooke Lambie and Madison Green
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
3%
Cheyanne Marie
- NUNSENSE
- Show Playhouse
2%
Patrick Towne
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%
Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
1%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dea Gates/Will Dougherty
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
10%
Angela Polk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
10%
Jeffrey Meek
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
9%
Anwen Wenger
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
7%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Tristan Raines
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Brenna Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Rebecca Fry
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Brenna Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Bethany Woemmel
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Christine Lanning
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Susan FaGalde
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Christine Jolly
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Donna Carter
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
2%
Christine Jolly
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Elin Bhaird
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Brittany Atkins
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
J Christine Lanning
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Shae Chakraborty
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
1%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Elin Bhaird
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Lancia Berglan
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
- RACE Dance Collective
32%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
29%BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE
- Oklahoma City Ballet
28%A FALL FEMME FATALE
- The Sultry Femmes
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin Andrulonis
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
10%
Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
8%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
7%
Charlie Burns & Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
7%
Michael Baron
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Ashley Wells
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
7%
Travis Guillory
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Josh McGowan
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
6%
Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Timothy Stewart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
4%
Tyler Woods
- PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Sara Phoenix
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
3%
Nicki Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Michael Baron
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Suzanne Ritchall
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Robert Young
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Michael Baron
- THE CHRISTMAC CAROL
- Lyric Theatre
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
1%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
David Weber
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
11%
Shannan Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
7%
Deborah Franklin
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
7%
Chad Swanson
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
7%
Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
5%
Isaiah Williams
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
5%
Rodney Brazil
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
5%
Jason Sirois
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Alice Reagan
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahome City Rep
4%
Terry Veal
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Brenna Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Christine Jolly
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Albert Bostick
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Angela Mclaughlin
- AGES OF THE MOON
- World Stage Theatre
3%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Tom Cowley
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Erin Woods
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%
Holly McNatt
- A SMALL FIRE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Rodney Brazil
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Don Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Jessica Holt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%
Robin Robinson
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Derek Kenney
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
1%Best Ensemble WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
11%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
5%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
2%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
1%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
1%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
1%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchelll Laflin
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
9%
Carson Decker
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
9%
Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
8%
Albe El Amm
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
8%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Jason Lynch
- WAITRESS
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Charles Ford
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Aaron Mooney
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Chris Porcelli
- REEFER MADNESS
- Theatre Tulsa
4%
Steven Gillmore
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Isaiah Williams
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Dial M for Murder
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
She Kills Monsters
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Silent Sky
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Mikie Gillmore
- ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Justice Wickstrom
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Mikie Gillmore
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Ian C. Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
1%
Intimate Apparel
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jan McDaniel
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
15%
Katelyn Pierce
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
10%
Mandy Jiron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theater
10%
Jason Sirois
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa Studio
9%
Jeff Foresee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Mark Frie
- RAGTIME
- Tulse Performing Arts Center
8%
Matthew Jones
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
8%
Lancia Berglan
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Thomas Fosnocht
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Jordan Andrews
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
5%
Jordan Andrews
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
4%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
10%CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
7%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
4%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
3%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
3%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
1%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
21%L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
16%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
15%MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!
- Theatre Crude
13%SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
12%ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
9%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
8%THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Lish
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Emily Gill
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Ed Spinelli
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%
Jessica Carabajal
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
6%
Hunter Borden
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%
Samuel Briggs
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%
Ginny Stewart
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Alex Mullings
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet theatre
5%
Sierra Posada
- WAITRESS
- Lyric
4%
Riley Turner
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Annette Barrios-Torres
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Sara Draper
- BRIGHT STAR
- Centre Theatre, El Reno
3%
Will Johnston
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Jaden Gallop
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Amber Hillhouse
- SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Brandon Wheelock
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
3%
James Coplen
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Elise Stuart
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
2%
Reid Rowland
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Maggie Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Daniel Isaac
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Jackson Barnes
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Isaac Hames
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Michael Andreaus
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
2%
Lee Walter
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Desmond Council
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
12%
Carson Stringham
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Melissa Beck
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Lindsay Seaman
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Annie Funke
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
4%
Ed Spinelli
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Sydney Wehmeyer
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Taylor Reich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel Box
4%
Jett King
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
4%
Wil Rogers
- A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Pollard Theatre
3%
Tiffany Tuggle
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Kelsey Fisher-Waits
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Emily Garman
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Daniel Thompson
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%
Ariana Sophia
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Jasper Hammer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Rob May
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Margaret Stall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
2%
Jennifer White
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
2%
Mikala Nowitsky
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
David Burkhart
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Allyson Rose
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Terry Veal
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Cam Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%Best Play WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
12%ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
10%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
5%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
5%MISERY
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
5%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
4%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
4%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
4%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
3%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
2%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Foreman
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
14%
Robin Vest
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
11%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Ben Hall
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
7%
Leanne Henry Wright
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Randel Wright
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Robin Vest
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
6%
Marcus Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
5%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Ben Hall
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Ben Hall
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Brittany Atkins
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
3%
Brittany Atkins
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Ben Hall
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
15%
Jared Blount
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
10%
Brenna Wicksttrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
10%
Sydney “Syd” Cricklin
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
9%
Brett Rottmayer
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
7%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Jimmy Pike
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
6%
Syd Cricklin
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Michael Constagliola
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Rick Allen Lippert
- WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Syd Cricklin
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Edmund Gert
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE CHILDREN
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Love Mendoza
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%
Aubrey Herrin
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Cam Taylor
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%
Andy Paden
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Sooner Theatre
6%
Michael Kidd
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%
James Brown
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%
Jackson Barnes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
Justin Larman
- WAITRESS
- Lyric Theater
4%
Averey Shaw
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%
Shannan Bilyeu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
4%
Jason Bias
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Aubrey Jo Hoag
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Robert Young
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
3%
TJ Brown
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
3%
Lance Overdorff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Delaney Shae
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Joel Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Taylor Reich
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Trinity Snodgrass
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
2%
Savannah Sipe
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Lyn Cramer
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Maggie Sherman
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Madison Green
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Sierra Sikes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Buck Blume
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
14%
Thomas Knight
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
11%
Holly McNatt
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
10%
Ed Spinelli
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
5%
Emily Garman
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Tim Jolly
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Ronn Burton
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Angela Lux
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Naomi Love
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Riley Samuel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel box
3%
Don Taylor
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Dan Critchfield
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
David Burkhart
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Taylor Loomis
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Jordan Dahl
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
2%
Amethyst Miller
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Mikala Novitsky
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Holly McNatt
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Isaac Hames
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Michelle Swink
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Tristan O'Hara
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Emily Garman
- MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Courtney Conatser
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
1%
Tawny Hacker
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%
Harry Ford
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY
- Lyric
14%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
12%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
11%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
11%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
9%GUYS & DOLLS
- Next Gen PAC
9%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
8%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
7%STOP, BULLY!
- Tulsa Opera
6%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
5%SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%STORYTELLER THEATER
- Storyteller Theater
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre
16%
Sooner Theatre
11%
Shawnee Little Theatre
8%
The Jewel Box Theater
6%
Storyteller Theatre
5%
On Stage Woodward
4%
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Theatre Tulsa
3%
3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Poteet Theatre
3%
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
World Stage Theatre
2%
Upstage Theater
2%
Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
The Boom
2%
Lyric Theatre
2%
Oklahoma City Rep
1%
Theatre Crude
1%
Town & Gown Theatre
1%
Oklahoma Children's Theatre
1%
Tulsa Opera
1%
