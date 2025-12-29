Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alle Passmore - CHICAGO - Lawton Community Theatre 15%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

9%

Abbie Ruff -- Lyric Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Hui Cha Poos -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

CABARET

7%

Travis Guillroy -- Theatre Tulsa

THE POLAR EXPRESS

7%

Kasady Kwiatkowska -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Charlie Burns -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Vincent Sandoval -- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6%

Heather Healey -- On Stage Woodward

WAITRESS

5%

Amy Reed -- Lyric theatre okc

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Erin Clemmons -- Poteet

HEATHERS

5%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

Emma Morris -- Shawnee Little Theatre

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL

4%

Emily Cleek Hornsby -- Pollard theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

3%

Madison Hoover -- Upstage Theater

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Antoinette Dipietropolo -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Brooke Lambie and Madison Green -- American Theatre Company

NUNSENSE

2%

Cheyanne Marie -- Show Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

SIDESHOW

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

SLEEPING BEAUTY

0%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

THE POLAR EXPRESS

10%

Dea Gates/Will Dougherty -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

10%

Angela Polk -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Jeffrey Meek -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

7%

Anwen Wenger -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

HEATHERS

6%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Tristan Raines -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

Rebecca Fry -- Shawnee Little Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

3%

Bethany Woemmel -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

3%

Christine Lanning -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

Susan FaGalde -- Chickasha Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

GASLIGHT

3%

Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

Donna Carter -- Chickasha Community Theatre

SIDESHOW

2%

Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

MEDEA

2%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Elin Bhaird -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Brittany Atkins -- Jewel Box Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

J Christine Lanning -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

2%

Shae Chakraborty -- Jewel Box Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

THE GAME'S AFOOT

1%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

INTIMATE APPAREL

1%

Elin Bhaird -- Carpenter Square Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

1%

Lancia Berglan -- Storyteller Theatre

HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

32%

- RACE Dance Collective

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

29%

- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE

28%

- Oklahoma City Ballet

A FALL FEMME FATALE

11%

- The Sultry Femmes

SECRET GARDEN

10%

Collin Andrulonis -- Poteet Theatre

HEATHERS

8%

Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

7%

Kasady Kwiatkowska -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Charlie Burns & Laura Himes -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

7%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

BEAUTIFUL

7%

Ashley Wells -- Lyric Theatre

CABARET

7%

Travis Guillory -- Theatre Tulsa

STRANGER SINGS!

6%

Josh McGowan -- The Boom

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles -- On Stage Woodward

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Antoinette Dipietropolo -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Timothy Stewart -- Pollard Theatre

PERSEPHONE

4%

Tyler Woods -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

RAGTIME

3%

Sara Phoenix -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

Nicki Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Suzanne Ritchall -- Poteet Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Robert Young -- Theatre Tulsa

THE CHRISTMAC CAROL

2%

Michael Baron -- Lyric Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY

1%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

Patrick Towne -- Upstage Theater

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

11%

David Weber -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

THE ELEPHANT MAN

7%

Shannan Bilyeu -- Chickasha Community Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

7%

Deborah Franklin -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

7%

Chad Swanson -- Gaslight Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

5%

Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch -- Upstage Theater

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Isaiah Williams -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

5%

Rodney Brazil -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

Jason Sirois -- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

4%

Alice Reagan -- Oklahome City Rep

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

4%

Terry Veal -- Jewel Box Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

4%

Brenna Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

GASLIGHT

4%

Christine Jolly -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

INTIMATE APPAREL

3%

Albert Bostick -- Carpenter Square Theatre

AGES OF THE MOON

3%

Angela Mclaughlin -- World Stage Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Rhonda Clark -- Carpenter Square Theatre

SILENT SKY

3%

Tom Cowley -- Carpenter Square Theatre

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

2%

Erin Woods -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

A SMALL FIRE

2%

Holly McNatt -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

BROMEO & JULIET

2%

Rodney Brazil -- Theatre Crude

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Don Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jessica Holt -- Oklahoma City Rep

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

Robin Robinson -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

1%

Derek Kenney -- Theatre Crude

WAITING FOR LEFTY

11%

- OU School Of Drama

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

- On Stage Woodward

OKLAHOMA!

6%

- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE POLAR EXPRESS

6%

- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

HEATHERS

5%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

5%

- Poteet

BROMEO & JULIET

5%

- Theatre Crude

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

- The Boom

THE GREAT GATSBY

2%

- Gaslight Theatre

CABARET

2%

- Theatre Tulsa

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

- Storyteller Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

- Chickasha Community Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Lyric Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- American Theatre Company

BOY MY GREATNESS

2%

- Upstage Theater

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Upstage Theater

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

1%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

1%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

1%

- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE POLAR EXPRESS

9%

Mitchelll Laflin -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

RAGTIME

9%

Carson Decker -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

8%

Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

8%

Albe El Amm -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Mark Randall -- On Stage Woodward

WAITRESS

6%

Jason Lynch -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Charles Ford -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Aaron Mooney -- Oklahoma City Rep

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Chris Porcelli -- Theatre Tulsa

GASLIGHT

3%

Steven Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

DEATHTRAP

3%

Isaiah Williams -- Jewel Box Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh -- Chickasha Community Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

3%

CW Bardsher -- Chickasha Community Theatre

A LITTLE PRINCESS

3%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

3%

Dial M for Murder -- Carpenter Square Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

BRAYDEN POGSON

2%

She Kills Monsters -- Carpenter Square Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

2%

Silent Sky -- Carpenter Square Theatre

ENCHANTED COTTAGE

2%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Justice Wickstrom

JULIUS CAESAR

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

Mikie Gillmore -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE ELEPHANT MAN

1%

Ian C. Pugh -- Chickasha Community Theatre

BRAYDEN POGSON

1%

Intimate Apparel -- Carpenter Square Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

15%

Jan McDaniel -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

10%

Katelyn Pierce -- On Stage Woodward

BEAUTIFUL

10%

Mandy Jiron -- Lyric Theater

CABARET

9%

Jason Sirois -- Theatre Tulsa Studio

HEATHERS

9%

Jeff Foresee -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Laura Himes -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

RAGTIME

8%

Mark Frie -- Tulse Performing Arts Center

STRANGER SINGS!

8%

Matthew Jones -- The Boom

TREASURE ISLAND

6%

Lancia Berglan -- Storyteller Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Thomas Fosnocht -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Jordan Andrews -- Pollard Theatre

SIDESHOW

4%

Jordan Andrews -- Upstage Theater

INTO THE WOODS

10%

- Sooner Theatre

CHICAGO

8%

- Lawton Community Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

- Lyric theatre okc

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Lawton Community Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

6%

- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

HEATHERS

6%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

6%

- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

RAGTIME

5%

- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

- On Stage Woodward

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

4%

- Poteet Theatre

CABARET

3%

- Theatre Tulsa

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

- The Boom

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

3%

- Storyteller Theatre

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Lawton Community Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Pollard Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Poteet Theatre

THE LION KING KIDS

2%

- On Stage Woodward

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- American Theatre Company

PERSEPHONE

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

BEAUTIFUL

1%

- Lyric Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

- Theatre Tulsa

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Upstage Theater

BROMEO & JULIET

21%

- Theatre Crude

L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

16%

- Storyteller Theatre

A LITTLE PRINCESS

15%

- Storyteller Theatre

MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!

13%

- Theatre Crude

SIDE SHOW

12%

- Upstage Theater

ENCHANTED COTTAGE

9%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

BOY MY GREATNESS

8%

- Upstage Theater

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

7%

- Theatre Crude

OKLAHOMA!

8%

Dallas Lish -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

CHICAGO

7%

Emily Gill -- Lawton Community Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

6%

Ed Spinelli -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

STRANGER SINGS!

6%

Jessica Carabajal -- The Boom

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

Hunter Borden -- Lawton Community Theatre

RAGTIME

5%

Samuel Briggs -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

5%

Ginny Stewart -- Shawnee Little Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Alex Mullings -- Poteet theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Sierra Posada -- Lyric

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Riley Turner -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Annette Barrios-Torres -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

BRIGHT STAR

3%

Sara Draper -- Centre Theatre, El Reno

CHICAGO

3%

Will Johnston -- Lawton Community Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Jaden Gallop -- Lawton Community Theatre

SIDE SHOW

3%

Amber Hillhouse -- Upstage Theater

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Brandon Wheelock -- On Stage Woodward

HEATHERS

2%

James Coplen -- Shawnee Little Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Elise Stuart -- On Stage Woodward

MARY POPPINS

2%

Reid Rowland -- Poteet Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Maggie Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Daniel Isaac -- Storyteller Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Jackson Barnes -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Isaac Hames -- Storyteller Theatre

RAGTIME

2%

Michael Andreaus -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Lee Walter -- Lyric Theatre

WAITING FOR LEFTY

12%

Desmond Council -- OU School Of Drama

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

7%

Carson Stringham -- Lawton Community Theatre

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

7%

Melissa Beck -- Lawton Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Lindsay Seaman -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

4%

Annie Funke -- Oklahoma City Rep

DEATHTRAP

4%

Ed Spinelli -- Jewel Box Theatre

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

4%

Sydney Wehmeyer -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Taylor Reich -- Jewel Box

BOY MY GREATNESS

4%

Jett King -- Upstage Theater

A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Wil Rogers -- The Pollard Theatre

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

3%

Tiffany Tuggle -- Jewel Box Theatre

GASLIGHT

3%

Kelsey Fisher-Waits -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SILENT SKY

3%

Emily Garman -- Carpenter Square Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Daniel Thompson -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Ariana Sophia -- Poteet Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

Jasper Hammer -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Rob May -- Storyteller Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Margaret Stall -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Jennifer White -- Liddy Doenges Theatre

EMMA

2%

Mikala Nowitsky -- Storyteller Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

David Burkhart -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Allyson Rose -- Jewel Box Theatre

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Terry Veal -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

Ford Filson -- Chickasha Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Cam Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

WAITING FOR LEFTY

12%

- OU School Of Drama

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

10%

- Lawton Community Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

5%

- Gaslight Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

- Liddy Doenges Theatre

MISERY

5%

- Shawnee Little Theatre

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

5%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

4%

- Lawton Community Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

- Poteet Theatre

BROMEO & JULIET

4%

- Theatre Crude

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Storyteller Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

DEATHTRAP

3%

- Jewel Box Theatre

BOY MY GREATNESS

3%

- Upstage Theater

A LITTLE PRINCESS

2%

- Storyteller Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

- Jewel Box Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

2%

- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

- Oklahoma City Rep

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

- Chickasha Community Theatre

GASLIGHT

2%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SILENT SKY

1%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

1%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

OKLAHOMA!

14%

Jason Foreman -- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

RAGTIME

11%

Robin Vest -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

HEATHERS

9%

Maile Hopkins -- Shawnee Little Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

7%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

6%

Leanne Henry Wright -- Shawnee Little Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

Randel Wright -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

6%

Robin Vest -- Oklahoma City Rep

THE ELEPHANT MAN

5%

Marcus Bilyeu -- Chickasha Community Theatre

GASLIGHT

5%

Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

SILENT SKY

5%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

4%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

3%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

MEDEA

3%

Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Kimi Moreira -- Show Playhouse

RADIANT VERMIN

2%

Brittany Atkins -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

INTIMATE APPAREL

2%

Ben Hall -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

15%

Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Jared Blount -- Pollard Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

10%

Brenna Wicksttrom -- Storyteller Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

9%

Sydney “Syd” Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

SIDESHOW

7%

Brett Rottmayer -- Upstage Theater

TREASURE ISLAND

6%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

6%

Jimmy Pike -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

GASLIGHT

6%

Syd Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

Justice Wickstrom -- Storyteller Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

Michael Constagliola -- Oklahoma City Rep

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE

4%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

4%

Syd Cricklin -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

RADIANT VERMIN

3%

Edmund Gert -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE CHILDREN

3%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Rick Allen Lippert -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

8%

Love Mendoza -- Lawton Community Theatre

HEATHERS

6%

Aubrey Herrin -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

6%

Cam Taylor -- Rail Events/Warner Brothers

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Andy Paden -- Sooner Theatre

CHICAGO

5%

Michael Kidd -- Lawton Community Theatre

CHICAGO

5%

James Brown -- Lawton Community Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Jackson Barnes -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

WAITRESS

4%

Justin Larman -- Lyric Theater

RAGTIME

4%

Averey Shaw -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Mark Randall -- On Stage Woodward

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Shannan Bilyeu -- Sooner Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Jason Bias -- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

HEATHERS

3%

Aubrey Jo Hoag -- Shawnee Little Theatre

RAGTIME

3%

Robert Young -- Tulsa Performing Arts Center

THE POLAR EXPRESS

3%

TJ Brown -- Railway Productions

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Lance Overdorff -- Shawnee Little Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Delaney Shae -- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Joel Stephens -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

MARY POPPINS

2%

Taylor Reich -- Poteet Theatre

THE POLAR EXPRESS

2%

Trinity Snodgrass -- Railway Productions

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

Savannah Sipe -- Storyteller Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Lyn Cramer -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

HEATHERS

2%

Maggie Sherman -- Shawnee Little Theatre

CABARET

2%

Madison Green -- Theatre Tulsa

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Sierra Sikes -- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

WAITING FOR LEFTY

14%

Buck Blume -- OU School Of Drama

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

11%

Thomas Knight -- Lawton Community Theatre

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

10%

Holly McNatt -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

BLITHE SPIRIT

5%

Ed Spinelli -- Jewel Box Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Emily Garman -- Storyteller Theatre

A LITTLE PRINCESS

4%

Tim Jolly -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

INTIMATE APPAREL

4%

Ronn Burton -- Carpenter Square Theatre

EMMA

3%

Angela Lux -- Storyteller Theatre

JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER

3%

Naomi Love -- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Riley Samuel -- Jewel box

GASLIGHT

2%

Don Taylor -- 3rd Act Theatre Company

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

Dan Critchfield -- Chickasha Community Theatre

THE ELEPHANT MAN

2%

David Burkhart -- Chickasha Community Theatre

EMMA

2%

Taylor Loomis -- Storyteller Theatre

WAITING FOR LEFTY

2%

Jordan Dahl -- OU School Of Drama

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

2%

Amethyst Miller -- Theatre Crude

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Mikala Novitsky -- Storyteller Theatre

BROMEO & JULIET

2%

Holly McNatt -- Theatre Crude

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Isaac Hames -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Michelle Swink -- Storyteller Theatre OKC

NATIVE GARDENS

2%

Tristan O'Hara -- Carpenter Square Theatre

MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS

2%

Emily Garman -- Carpenter Square Theatre

THE PRICE OF PLEASURE

1%

Courtney Conatser -- Theatre Crude

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Tawny Hacker -- Jewel Box Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

1%

Harry Ford -- Oklahoma City Rep

THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY

14%

- Lyric

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

12%

- Storyteller Theatre OKC

THE LION KING KIDS

11%

- On Stage Woodward

A LITTLE PRINCESS

11%

- Storyteller Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

9%

- Storyteller Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

9%

- Next Gen PAC

A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE

8%

- Oklahoma Children's Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

7%

- Show Playhouse

STOP, BULLY!

6%

- Tulsa Opera

TREASURE ISLAND

5%

- Storyteller Theatre

SILENT SKY

5%

- Carpenter Square Theatre

STORYTELLER THEATER

4%

- Storyteller Theater

16%

Lawton Community Theatre

11%

Sooner Theatre

8%

Shawnee Little Theatre

6%

The Jewel Box Theater

5%

Storyteller Theatre

4%

On Stage Woodward

4%

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

4%

The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

4%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

3%

Theatre Tulsa

3%

3rd Act Theatre Company

3%

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

3%

Poteet Theatre

3%

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park

2%

Carpenter Square Theatre

2%

World Stage Theatre

2%

Upstage Theater

2%

Chickasha Community Theatre

2%

The Boom

2%

Lyric Theatre

1%

Oklahoma City Rep

1%

Theatre Crude

1%

Town & Gown Theatre

1%

Oklahoma Children's Theatre

1%

Tulsa Opera

