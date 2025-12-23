PICTURES FROM HOME to Open at Carpenter Square Theatre

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carpenter Square Theatre will welcome the new year with a new memory play, "Pictures from Home" by Sharr White based on the photo memoir "Pictures from Home" by Larry Sultan. It's the fourth production of the theater's Season 42, and all performances are at the theater's venue located at 1009 W. Reno in the area known as the West Village in Oklahoma City.

Playwright Sharr White invites us to spend a couple of hours at Larry Sultan's parents' home in sunny Southern California, where he explores his family relationships and ultimately uncovers cracks in the family façade. The show follows Larry, a professional photographer, as he embarks on his most personal project yet: photographing and interviewing his parents. They live a picture- perfect life in a picture-perfect home in Southern California, but as Sultan digs deeper, he learns that their outward perfection and material success hides imperfections that he never realized before. The result is a deeply intimate and comic portrait of a mother, a father, and their son Though set in the recent past, this poignant and theatrically inventive play is both of-the-moment and timeless.

Rhonda Clark directs a cast of metro area actors who should be well-known to local theatre patrons. David Burkhart portrays the son Larry who is a professional photographer and teacher and specializes in conceptual photographs of homes, but turns his lens to his "perfect" nuclear family. Terry Veal is Irving Sultan, a retired executive from a razor company who is now an irascible, opinionated, and impatient septuagenarian. Mother Jean Sultan is played by Lilli Bassett. Jean is a very successful realtor who is anxious to retire and move to Palm Desert, but finds herself refereeing during their son's "project." Miranda LoPresti assists as the production stage manager. Set design is by Ben Hall, Brayden Pogson is the lighting designer, and Elin Bhaird serves as Costume Designer.

Specific performance dates and times over three weekends are: 8 p.m. January 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31; 7:30 p.m. January 22 and 29; and 2 p.m. January 25 and February 1, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now. All seats are reserved, and reservations are highly recommended. For a savings, theatergoers may purchase flexible passes that can be used for multiple productions. Regular adult tickets are $30 with discounts available for seniors, military, educators, students, and groups of ten or more. Thursday performances also have a special reduced ticket price, and the theater honors a discount for the Allied Arts OKCityCard. Free parking is available on Reno in parking spaces and in a new parking lot near the southeast corner of Reno and Western.

In conjunction with the play, an exhibit in the Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum Gallery will feature the photography of David Burkhart who also plays a photographer in the play.

