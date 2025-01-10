BEAUTIFUL Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beautiful is coming to the Lyric Theatre this summer. Performances run July 8, 2025 - July 13, 2025.

Experience the inspiring true story that created the soundtrack of a generation! Beautiful traces music hit-maker Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist. King, who created countless smash hits for teen idols, rock bands, big-haired girl groups, and big-voiced R&B legends, made the leap from songwriter to the stage with her hit album Tapestry.

This Tony and Grammy-Winning phenomenon is filled with pop gold made famous by Aretha Franklin, Little Eva, Neil Sedaka, James Taylor, The Supremes, Carole King and more. Featuring over two dozen hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Up on the Roof,” “One Fine Day,” and “Natural Woman,” this Broadway celebration is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget!

BEAUTIFUL is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

