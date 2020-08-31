Winterfest 2021 Seeks Submissions of Plays and Musicals

NYWinterfest, the biggest and most prestigious playwright/musical festival/competition in United States is accepting submissions for its 18th consecutive season. Submit

Now accepting submissions only from playwrights who live no farther that 30 miles from Manhattan. Winners are selected by the festival's team, Plays and musicals of all genres between 5-90 minutes in length.

Plays are considered on a first-come first-served basis. The earlier you submit, the better your chances are of having your script invited to the festival. Each applicant is fully responsible for all elements of their production, including directing, casting, stage-managing.

To submit, please go to: http://newyorktheaterfestival.com/summerfest-festivals/.

