WHAT COMES NEXT To Be Presented At 53 Above

On Wednesday, July 18th at 6:30pm, "What Comes Next?" a play with music, will be presented for the first time at 53 Above @ Broadway for only $15.00.

What Comes Next meets Marie, a middle aged housewife on the evening of an annual gala she attends with her husband. Set in an attic, Marie finds herself confronted by 3 of her past selves who help her come to grips with some hard truths about the state of her marriage. A play with music, we zoom in on the layers of what it takes to sustain a long term relationship and all the things we sacrifice to do so.

This is Lawrence Dandridge's ("Red, A New Musical", and "Something Like A Fairytale" 3rd full length show to be presented to the public, and will also be performed at the NY Thespis Summerfest in September.

This performance of What Comes Next features Tahphanese Braswell, Veronica Gonmiah, Alneesha Harris, and Aza DuBois.

53 Above @ Broadway 318 W 53rd st, New York, NY 10019. Wednesday, July 24th, 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 plus a 2 drink minimum. Ticket Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4290206





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You