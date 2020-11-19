Tisch New Theatre Presents Spring Concert Preview

For the upcoming 2020-21 season, Tisch New Theatre is working on a collaborative project between actors and composers to showcase narratives that deserve to be heard. On Monday, November 23rd at 8PM EST, TNT will be hosting a VIRTUAL EVENT on their YouTube channel previewing an exclusive performance from their Spring concert featuring three original songs written by NYU undergraduate students.

Click here to RSVP.

Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge, and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body.

Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of their mission, exemplified in their presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. The organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT is also dedicated to fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development.

Tisch New Theatre is dedicated to making theatre that reflects the diverse student body of NYU. The organization crafts a theatrical space to implement their artistic mission with integrity. They are committed to the promotion of equity, inclusivity, and diversity.

The organization is intrinsically democratic. They believe that theatre is a monumental force of change, that they as artists are endowed with the responsibility of telling stories that present a fulsome and effective response to issues facing the community, and that their art belongs to both the theatre makers and the audience.

By being a part of TNT, many of their alumni have gone on to work in various areas (producing, management, design, and performing) on or with Hamilton, Hello Dolly!, Avenue Q, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, Sunday in the Park with George, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon, The Muny, City Center, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club, Broadway.com, Telsey & Co., and many more!

What is Their Spring Concert?

In accordance with Tisch New Theatre's new mission statement, they have curated a season that seeks to uplift the voices of a range of artists and embrace the varying identities of said artists. Through this original spring show, they hope to create opportunities for both artists and performers to express themselves by inviting them to compose and perform music that highlights their individual identities, from their personal background to their racial or sexual identity.

This production is a virtual experience that will be developed across the fall and spring semesters. The concert will feature actors and singers performing these original songs, placing an emphasis on the collaborative and educational experiences of learning from one another throughout the process. The show's name and date will be announced November 23, 2020.

Support TNT's New Original Concert

Now, more than ever, Tisch New Theatre needs your help to carry out their new mission and provide meaningful, relevant learning experiences for all NYU students. In these contentious and unprecedented times, it is essential for students to have a community where they can express themselves and collaborate with like-minded individuals to create art. No matter the size, your financial contribution can help launch many careers in all facets of the theatre.

Click here to donate.

Connect with Tisch New Theatre on: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You