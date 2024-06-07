The Voices Of America Writers Workshop to Present Excerpts From Work In Development

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The PlayGround Experiment will launch the 12th presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The twelfth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting workshop are Jessica W. Chen, Harrow Sansom Choi, Mijiang "M-Jay" He, Christine C. Hsu, Allyson Kloster, U.J. Mangune, and Andrew Aaron Valdez. The workshop culminates on June 12th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.

Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is an eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans/non-binary community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating

We'll be presenting excerpts from Auntie Unnamed by Jessica W. Chen, Airplane Day by Harrow Sansom Choi, Xiao Nian by Mijiang "M-Jay" He, The Cafe by Christine C. Hsu, A Normal Family Visit by Allyson Kloster, Moments by U.J. Mangune, and Chatters or Sol(Mate) by Andrew Aaron Valdez.

Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE. The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com.

David Davila is a writer and performer from South Texas, where the wall's been standing since the Bush administration. Winner of the National New Play Network Smith Prize for Political Theatre and the New American Voices National Playwriting Award, his work stands at the intersection of queer-culture and mestizaje ranging from plays and musicals, to poetry and stand-up comedy. Follow him at @davidodavila - daviddavila.net

The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on June 12th. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment

Comments