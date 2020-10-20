The Tank Announces Fall 2020 CYBERTANK Productions

Productions include A Simple Herstory, Harsh Cacophonies I & II, and Prometheus Bound.

The Tank announced today three upcoming CYBERTANK Productions. A Simple Herstory is a new podcast series created by Jocelyn Kuritsky (The Muse Project) highlighting the women who have run for President of the United States. The inaugural season, focusing on Victoria Woodhull, launches Tuesday October 27, 2020 and is directed by Donya K. Washington. Harsh Cacophonies I & II, written and performed by The Tank's Associate Artist Kev Berry (Fast & Furious) and directed by Alex Tobey (The Orange Terror Cycle), will be live streamed from The Tank's Mainstage on Friday November 13 and Saturday November 14, 2020 at 8PM ET. Prometheus Bound, adapted by Howard Rubenstein (Tony and Cleo) and directed by The Tank's Resident Director Ran Xia (In Blue), will be released on film on CyberTank in early 2021. Additional CYBERTANK Productions will be announced at a later date. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

"As our community continues to wait in suspense, without information from the State or City, and told to take our cues from much larger venues on how to respond to this crippling economic and artistic moment for our sector, The Tank has continued to reinvent the ways we can serve artists hit so hard by this pandemic," says Artistic Director Meghan Finn. "CYBERTANK has already presented 250 virtual performances featuring 2096 artists since March and we are proud of that. We have a mission to serve our artists and reinvent opportunities for them to create. We have to keep moving and making."

It is in this spirit that The Tank has selected a handful of projects that exist outside the realm of the traditional theater as CYBERTANK Productions. These works explore new ways of experiencing performance and are created under NY Forward's Media Production guidelines.

Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd notes, "We are investing in these projects, bringing in both seasoned Tank artists and newcomers to our ranks, folks we have admired or developed-to create vital productions that must be made NOW. Most importantly, they have put dozens of artists back to work. We can't wait to share them with the world."

A SIMPLE HERSTORY

Created by Jocelyn Kuritsky

Season One: Victoria Woodhall

Written by Jonathan A. Goldberg

Directed by Donya K. Washington

Hosted by Parris Sarter

Launching Tuesday October 27, 2020

Over one hundred women have made a run for it, but their stories are rarely heard. This new podcast series features the lives of the women who aggressively, voraciously and passionately sought to assume the highest office in the land-and lost. Part radio play, A Simple Herstory will feature an all-woman cast and is written and directed by notable American theater talent. A Simple Herstory is a warts and all look at the women, their ambitions, their drives, their ascents and their plummets. From outsiders to insiders, and outsiders again, these are the women who ran. For more information, visit www.asimpleherstory.com.

The first season of A Simple Herstory tells the story of the first woman to make a bid for the presidency-Victoria Woodhull. She ran in 1872, before women had the right to vote. Victoria was a suffragette, a labor advocate, a newspaper publisher, a stockbroker, an actress, a con artist and a spiritualist medium. Jocelyn Kuritsky, Jonathan A. Goldberg (The Fall of the House of Sunshine) and Donya K. Washington (Oregon Shakespeare Festival) team up to create the series' inaugural season.

Season One features Florencia Lozano (Rinse, Repeat) as Victoria Woodhull. David Poe is the inaugural season's Music Advisor and Jane Shaw is the Sound Designer & Technical Director.

A Simple Herstory will be available to download for free from The Tank's website.

HARSH CACOPHONIES I & II

Written and performed by Kev Berry

Directed by Alex Tobey

Friday November 13 and Saturday November 14, 2020 at 8PM ET

Harsh Cacophonies I & II is a full-length monologue about the intersection of queerness and the things that hold us back from attaining an impossible perfection. Carefully balancing autobiography, spoken word, standup and storytelling, Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry's ritual of queer performance explores how we each learn to view our physical selves in the mirror and the constant struggle to find a sense of the sacred among the infinite and unbearable noise. Harsh Cacophonies I & II will be the first production to be live streamed from The Tank's empty mainstage theatre, and the first production to be live streamed from The Tank since the shutdown.

The stage manager for Harsh Cacophonies I & II is Jessica Fornear, the Technical Director is Rodrigo Fischer, the Videographer is Skye Morse-Hodgson and the Livestream Coordinator is Travis Amiel. Lighting Design is by Christina Tang.

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can scale beginning at $10 at https://thetanknyc.org/cybertank-calendar/2020/11/13/harsh-cacophonies-i-amp-ii.

PROMETHEUS BOUND

Adapted by Howard Rubenstein

Directed by Ran Xia

Early 2021

Director Ran Xia directs Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against the current state of American protest. The production, starring Brenda Crawley as the title role, examines the discrepancy between what is legal and what is just, in order to dismantle the concept of injustice veiled as order. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98 Seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text.

The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda (The Invention of Tragedy), Juan Arturo (Support Group for Men), Olivia Rose Barresi (Initiative), Chloe Simone Crawford (Exposition), Brenda Crawley (The Problem with Magic is...), Iván Hernandez (Cider House Rules), Macy Lanceta (The Invention of Tragedy), Alice Marcondes (The Invention of Tragedy) and Kaila Wooten (Dogfight the Musical).

Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Prometheus Bound is directed by Ran Xia (In Blue) as a world premiere film project on CyberTank. The piece features choreography by Chanon Judson (Co-Artistic Director of Urban Bush Women), dramaturgy by Aurelia Clunie (I Choose You, Baby), costume design by Anna Jekel (The Revolutionists), lighting design by Yang Yu (The Shes & Quiltbag), art direction and set design by Izmir Ickbal (Or, An Astronaut Play) and music by Mike Cassedy (The Invention of Tragedy) & Ran Xia.

The Tank is producing with Ada Zhang as Line Producer, Gabrielle Giacomo as Assistant Director, Ashley Chan as 2nd Assistant Director and Sarah Zerod as Stage Manager.

The Tank is partnering with Iris Media Works and Patrick Rousseau as Executive Producer of the film, along with Conner Thompson as Film Unit Producer and Alice Boucherie as Director of Photography.

Streaming dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

