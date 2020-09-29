The Cell Theatre Premieres TOLERANCE PARTY #2: ROLE CALL

TOLERANCE PARTY #2: ROLE CALL will be presented on October 13.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in association with DimlyWit Productionswill broadcast the second installment of its Tolerance Party series entitled Role Call which will be available to stream via their website. The inaugural chapter of Tolerance Party in September brought together six individuals in a video chat by an unknown entity. In this latest installment, our heroes are reunited to participate in the performance of a play, with the goal of catching the conscience of... well, something. TOLERANCE PARTY #2: "ROLE CALL" welcomes the audience back into the original and crazy world of writer and director Joseph Hendel. It will introduce new characters, new obstacles, and even cursed felines. Audiences are encouraged to participate in a live chat function that will help determine the fate of the characters in following episodes. The cast includes Corey Allen* ("Mindhunter", "Manh(a)ttan", Bob Jaffe* ("Sweetbitter", "Brotherhood", Memory Retrograde), Heather Mo'Witz, Richard Urquiza, India Meñete, Brian Reager, and Peyton Rowe. Production design is by DimlyWit Productions, original music by Ricardo Romaneiro, co-concieved by Artistic Director Kira Simring (Yes!, Reflections of Molly Bloom, Crackskull Row).

TOLERANCE PARTY #2: "ROLE CALL" will be streamed on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 8PM. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $5 to $25. Running Time is 40 minutes. You may purchase tickets at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/430978



Joseph Hendel is a writer, director, and composer from New York currently based in County Clare, Ireland. He re-cently received his MFA in directing from UC San Diego where his thesis production of Charles Mee's Orestes 2.0 was met with critical acclaim. His plays include The Tasty Karp Hotel (Teatr Fredry in Gniezno, Poland), Katzelmacher, USA (the cell), Beware the Ides of Monday (the cell). Directing credits include Life is a Dream by Pedro Calderon de la Barca (UCSD), Tambo and Bones by Dave Harris (Wagner New Play Festival, UCSD), Appendage by Derek Mur-phy (1st Irish Theater Fest), and works by Brecht, Ionesco, Pirandello, and Molière. He is a resident artist at the cell, a two-time member of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and is trained in clown and commedia dell'arte by master clown teacher Christopher Bayes. He holds a B.A. in Music from Yale College and frequently composes music for his productions with his growing collection of synthesizers and drum machines. His most recent foray into digital theater was his experimental piece Virtual Meeting: Finger Me Through the Screen, which was taken down from Youtube within hours of its premiere.



Richard Urquiza is, as of last spring, a Rutgers University graduate, having studied English, Theater, and Creative Writing, and is excited to start his career as an actor and writer. Past roles have included Orin in Bullet Theater Col-laborative's production of Little Shop of Horrors, in addition to various parts in student theater performances.



Corey Allen is a NYC-based actor, writer and teaching artist from San Diego, California.

He holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and a BA in Drama from UC Irvine. He has worked in New York City and has been seen on regional stages from the Shakespeare Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Pioneer Theatre Company, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Rep-ertory Theatre of St. Louis and many more. Film work includes Halston, Lost & Found and Proximity and he's been seen on television's "Happy!", "Mindhunter" and "Manh(a)ttan" among others. www.corey-allen.com

Heather Mo'Witz is a New York-based performance artist /dancer/drag king/poet/prankster/parody princess. In addi-tion to filming episodic, Avante-Garde/Anti-Racist Theatre from the (relative) comfort of her closet, Heather dances with "Sisters of the Blooming Sun," and manages the commentary of at least 5 recurring personalities at all times (now 6, welcome *). Heather previously appeared at the Cell Theatre in February as everyone's favorite candyman, Willy Wonka, to sing about the future of Climate Change. You can view Heather's absurd adventures on her IG: @believeinchocolate or her Facebook, @heathermowitzperformanceart

India Meñete is a second year theatre major at UCSD. She is passionate about being an artist, human rights, and children! Some of her credits include: Elektra, Mr.Burns, a Post-Electric Play, and Finger Me Through The Screen.



Brian Reager is a New York based director, dramaturg, and photographer. Directing credits include Hoard (Off the Wall) The Long Wet Grass (the cell, Lehman College) Associate Directing credits include ding dong...it's the ocean (HERE + JACK), Crackskull Row, The Evolution of Mann, Hard Times: An American Musical, and more. Performance credits include Tolerance Party #1: Icebreakers and The Commercially Unviable Queer Trash Theatre Cycle (Dixon Place). He is currently the Associate Director of the cell @brian_reager

Peyton Rowe is an Actor, Comedian, and Host from Atlanta Georgia. She recently graduated from Georgia Southern University. Peyton is currently the Director of Community Organization for The BlackOUT theatre company. Peyton's favorite roles teeter between Minnie in An Octoroon and Lady Bracknell In The Importance of Being Earnest. She is the 2018 winner of the Irene Ryan: Classical Acting award. Despite Peyton's deep love for classical work she is hopelessly devoted to comedy. She is very excited to be working on the Tolerance Party! She hopes her work can be a bridge between activism and art.

Bob Jaffe is proud to be an Artist in Residence and frequent collaborator at the cell. Other theaters: Public Theater (Under the Radar); Ensemble Studio Theatre; WHAT; Queens Theater; Ars Nova; Berkshire Theatre Festival; HERE; La MaMa E.T.C.; The Brick; Trinity Rep. Film/TV: "Tonight Show (viral video with Brad Pitt/Jimmy Fallon);" "Brother-hood;" "Law & Order: SVU;" "Time After Time;" "Sweetbitter;" and many films; Ensemble Artist at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Agent: U-Shin Kim/UGA Talent; Manager: Brandon Cohen/BAC Talent.

W Alan Waters (DimlyWit Productions): Alan is a director/designer/producer based in southwestern, VA. This will be his second collaboration with the cell. Some of his favorite credits include work with Classic Stage Company, Fiasco Theater, Hamlet Isn't Dead, New York Theatre Barn, Out of the Box Theatrics, Red Bull Theater, and The blackOUT Company, among others. He is an award nominated podcast producer, has broken his collarbone 5 times, can im-personate Shaggy Rogers, and is an ordained minister. Alan is also the managing artistic director of DimlyWit Produc-tions. walanwaters.com



Ricardo Romaneiro (Original Music) was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil and moved to the U.S. at an early age. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Ricardo's music synthesizes his major musical influences & passions: classi-cal music & electronic music. The New York Times described his work as "a blissful and compelling mix of Minimalist-derived rhythmic ecstasy and nightclub beats". His music has been featured, performed and commissioned in an ec-lectic range of institutions, festivals, and projects such as the MoMA's Summergarden Series, New Juilliard Ensemble, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Metropolis Ensemble, Wordless Music, Ensemble LPR, Nu Deco Ensemble, ECCE, American Composers Orchestra, Quintet of the Americas, the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Colorado Ballet at the El-lie Caulkins Opera House, and the Sacramento Ballet. Ricardo's music has been featured on NPR live broadcast from Prospect Park Bandshell as part of Celebrate Brooklyn! summer concerts.



Kira Simring (co-conciever /Artistic Director of the cell) is a New York based director and theatre developer. Kira collaborates directly with playwrights, musicians, visual artists and theatre-makers to create new works that preserve the artists' intention and voice. Co-founding Nancy Manocherian's the cell in 2006, Kira has dedicated her years as Artistic Director towards fostering new voices for the theatre.

DimlyWit Productions (Production Design/Associate Producer) is a multimedia production company founded by in-dependent producers, for independent producers, as a means of pooling together resources and creating captivat-ing productions. DimlyWit works with people, and companies, from all walks of life to create productions that best serve them, and their communities. They offer various services, ranging through all stages of the production process, and specializing in comedy, podcasts, and mistakes. DimlyWit.com



Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a non profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new works that mine the mind, pierce the heart, and awaken the soul. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the cell has successfully moved into the digital sphere by streaming virtual concerts and programming such as Dark Matter Immersive's Garden of Eden, the Room | to | Breathe series with Bright Shiny Things, Nour-ishment "Bites" with Holdtight Dance Company, Apex Sky, Harps Uncovered and Liquidverse a psychedelic & medi-tative show exploring the images of the cosmos through oil based dyes by Liquid Light Lab and music by composer and technical director of the cell Ricardo Romaneiro. the cell has also featured socially distanced art in their space on 23rd street such as Tranquility Base, an immersive light show that bathes the viewer in primordial organic forms. Past productions include Found, Hoard (co-produced with Off the Wall), The Pink Unicorn (starring Alice Rip-ley co-produced with Out of the Box), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (Drama-Desk Nominated), Crackskull Row, Hard Times: An American Musical, The McGowan Trilogy, Hey Jude, Horse Girls and more. www.thecelltheatre.org @thecelltheatre

* the cell wishes to express gratitude to the Performers' Unions: Actors' Equity Association, AMERICAN GUILD OF MUSICAL ARTISTS, AMERICAN GUILD OF VARIETY ARTISTS, SAG-AFTRA, through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.

