The ASCAP Foundation Presents SONGWRITERS: NEXT GENERATION

The ASCAP Foundation announced today that "Songwriters: Next Generation," a signature program of the Foundation, will showcase the work of emerging ASCAP songwriters and composers in a new virtual format.

The show, which is hosted by songwriter, drummer, producer and Grammy-Award winner Stephen Bray, will feature performances of original works by country singer-songwriter Austin Jenckes; composer and performer Molly Joyce; musical theater, pop singer-songwriter Joriah Kwamé; jazz pianist, composer and songwriter Mathis Picard; country-pop and singer-songwriter Riley Roth and rhythm and soul singer-songwriter Liza Yohannes.

The multi-genre cast of talented performers will also share their musical journeys using photos and words to provide a unique glimpse of when and how music shaped their lives.

The performances will be livestreamed on Thursday, May 6 at 7:00 pm ET on the ASCAP Foundation YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpJPCkzh0UGXC0BiSwhgnDg.

"Songwriters: Next Generation" was conceived by pianist, educator, composer and ASCAP Foundation board member, the late Dr. Billy Taylor. Throughout his life, Dr. Taylor stressed the importance of spotlighting contemporary composers and songwriters who also perform their own work.

The virtual performance is made possible by contributions from ASCAP Foundation donors and by the Bart Howard Estate. Bart Howard (1915 - 2014) was an ASCAP member and the writer of the enduring standard, "Fly Me to the Moon."

"This showcase is a terrific example of what The ASCAP Foundation values - nurturing the careers of emerging songwriters and composers and providing them with opportunities to perform their original works," said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Colleen McDonough. "We have taken this program from the live stage of the Kennedy Center to a reimagined virtual format to continue to give aspiring songwriters the platform to display their talent."