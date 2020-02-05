Teatro LATEA's LA CONSTRUCCION DEL MURO to Be Performed in Spanish For the First Time on a New York Stage

Teatro LATEA's acclaimed Central American play about migration, "La Construcción Del Muro", will be staged for the first time in Spanish on a downtown New York City stage.a??a??

· After sold-out seasons in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Spain, "La Construcción Del Muro" arrives in New York.

· The production lays bare the consequences of hate speech against Latino immigrants

· Winner of the Audience Award at the Miteu International Theater Festival, Spain.

· February 27 to March 15 at Teatro LATEA with performances from Thursday to Sunday; in Spanish with English subtitles.

What happens when the discourse of hate gains political clout? Are we that far removed from living the consequences of such a scenario? These are some of the brutal questions that underlie the New York premiere of "La Construcción Del Muro", the Costa Rican stage adaptation of Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan's "Building the Wall", co-produced by Teatro Espressivo and Teatro LATEA.

The play exposes the effects of hatred against immigrants from Central America. What they encounter across the border might be more real than the public cares to accept.

This co-production with Teatro LATEA comes about thanks to a relationship between Espressivo and Nelson Landrieu (1949-2019), the visionary Uruguayan actor/director co-founder of LATEA and The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center.

One voice for Central America

Artists from several Central American countries enrich the production. The award-winning Costa Rican director Natalia Mariño is joined by Magdalena Morales, the distinguished Guatemalan actress, director and cultural researcher, and the veteran Costa Rican actor and producer Antonio Rojas. Ramón Mejía "Perrozompopo", the beloved Nicaraguan singer/songwriter, contributed a haunting original musical composition.

From February 27 to March 15, see Teatro LATEA at The Clemente, 107 Suffolk Street (2nd Floor) Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center. Tickets can be bought online at https://www.teatrolatea.org for $20 (general public) and $15 (students/seniors) or at the door for $25 (general public) and $15 (students/seniors). Thursday-Saturday 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 3:00 p.m. Tel. 212-529-1948





