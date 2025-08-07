TRU Voices Play Reading Series Reveals DOLLARS AND SENSE INdustry Talkback Panelists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will host “Dollars and Sense” industry talkbacks following the upcoming TRU Voices Play Reading Series presentations of Control of the Dirt by Louise Schwartz and Final Resting Place by Ali MacLean. This post-shutdown reboot of TRU’s popular series returns with one live performance and one virtual presentation.

Control of the Dirt will be performed live on Sunday, August 10 at 7 p.m. at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, NYC. Directed by Andrea Andresakis and produced by Sanford Silver Productions, the tragicomedy of grief, schemes, and laundry detergent stars Ezra Barnes, Linda Kuriloff, Margeaux Lampley, Elizabeth O’Malley, and Wendy Beatrice Waring. Following the reading, the “Dollars and Sense” panel will include R.K. Greene (Beau the Musical), Jeremy Handelman (The Kite Runner, Latin History for Morons), Bradley Reynolds (It’s Only A Play, Something Rotten!), and Janel Scarborough (Single Black Female, for colored girls...). Reservations are available at truonline.org/events/control-of-the-dirt.

Final Resting Place will be live streamed on Sunday, August 17 at 4 p.m. EDT. Directed by Kathryn Keats and produced by John Lant in association with Write Act Repertory and Tin Mirror Studios, the play gives voice to women whose deaths have been sensationalized, telling the untold stories of victims, survivors, and those drawn to tragedy. Cast members include Allison Blaize, Laura Cetti, Judith Feingold, Cheryl Games, Alina Gloria Garcia, Rachel Handler, TT Jones, Ali MacLean, Wes McGee, Anamari Mesa, Nikki Neurohr, Eileen Sugameil, Alison Wien, and Jasmine Reneé Williamson. Panelists for the “Dollars and Sense” talkback will include R.K. Greene, Lorca Peress, and Ric Wanetik, with additional guests to be announced. Tickets are available at truonline.org/events/final-resting-place.

The TRU Voices Play Reading Series is presented with support from the Leibowitz/Greenway Family Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts. Theater Resources Unlimited is a 32-year-old nonprofit dedicated to helping producers, emerging companies, and artists navigate the business of theater. More information is available at truonline.org.