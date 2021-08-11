THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Be Performed This Month by The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company

The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company has announced its first live, MainStage production: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST.

The cast includes Anna Fazio, Naomi Hanson, Jenna Isabella, Ruby Ellen Rocco, David Neilsen, Mike Stanton, Tim Trewhella, and Nick Tuosto.

The production is directed by Gina Stanton and stage managed by Laura Braun.

Performance Dates:

Thursday August 19 at 7:30 PM

Friday August 20 at 7:30 PM

Sunday August 22 at 2:30 PM

Performances will take place at the Church of the Assumption, located at 131 Union Avenue, Peekskill, NY.

Tickets are $15. Private tables are available for $60 (seats up to 6) Group Rates are available. Tickets are on sale now!a?? Learn more and purchase at https://www.phoenixtheatreartsco.com/.