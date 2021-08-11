Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FREAK AFFAIR: ICONS Announced at the cell theater

The event is an interactive night of drag kings and artists, burlesque, and a gaming and improv portion!

Aug. 11, 2021  

This month, THE FREAK AFFAIR goes iconic! Join a celebration of legendary creators, innovators, and change makers who move the needle in pop culture, music and more! A night full of unpredictable surprises!

The event is an interactive night of drag kings and artists, burlesque, and a gaming and improv portion! Not to mention, sweet raffle prizes from BIPOC queer small businesses and more!

Featuring your host for the night, Uncle Freak, and co host C'etait Bontemps, with performances by Jack Rabbit Slims, Vic Sin, Islaya, and special guest DJ Kevin Aviance!

Taking place August 21st at 7PM at the cell theater in Manhattan at 338 West 23rd Street, NY, NY 10011. Learn more at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/533906.


