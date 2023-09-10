TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA Dances Its Way Back Into NYC

Tales of a Blerd Ballerina, written & performed by Valoneecia Tolbert, and directed by Florinda Bryant will be performed at the United Solo Performance Festival next month.

"Tales of a Blerd Ballerina: A Hilarious and Honest Journey of Self-Awareness Through the 90's" is a must-see comedy show that will have you rolling with laughter and reminiscing about the good ol' days of Aqua-Net, Sol-Glo, and CD players. Join us as we follow the playwright's uproarious journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and breaking generational curses, all while grooving with a smooth glisser to the iconic sounds of the 90s. Don't miss out on this side-splitting performance that will leave you bopping to the beat and laughing and crying at life's flaws.

Valoneecia Tolbert is an award-winning actor, playwright, dancer, and voice-over artist who attended Texas State University in San Marcos as well as interned at Stratford Upon Avon's Royal Shakespeare Institute. You may also recognize her voice as DCUO's Nubia, Grail, Turtledove, and others. Like most of us, the Pandemic provided clarity for what she wanted for her art. It resulted in this piece. "I wanted something that actually represented MY Black experience and that of so many others that I know."

The performance will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 8 pm at Theatre Row - Studio (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).