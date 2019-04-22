Symphony Space's PROJECT BROADWAY Kicks Off Tonight with Judy Kuhn

Symphony Space's fourth annual PROJECT BROADWAY begins tonight featuring a week of programs from April 22 - April 29. The series this year honors the women who have written, performed in, and inspired some of the great works of the American musical.

The star-studded lineup of performers includes Kerstin Anderson, Kate Baldwin, Carolee Carmello, Aisha de Haas, Melissa Errico, Drew Gehling, Jason Gotay, Judy Kuhn, Storm Lever, Michael Maliakel, Alli Mauzey, Jill Paice, Kate Shindle, Jessica Vosk, Rema Webb, and many more.

The week celebrates amazing female theater writers such as Lynn Ahrens, Nell Benjamin, Sara Bareilles, Kirsten Childs, Dorothy Fields, Amanda Green, Lisa Kron, Cyndi Lauper, Brenda Russell, Jeanine Tesori, and a host of other writers from the past, present, and future of the Broadway musical.

Broadway classics, emerging voices, rising stars: a celebration of women's achievements on the Great White Way.

PROJECT BROADWAY is produced and curated by Joel Fram and Annette Jolles.

Tickets for all events are available by visiting symphonyspace.org or calling 212.864.5400.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





