Sponsored By Returns To Players Theatre With FREAKIN' BATS

Sponsored By, the NYC sketch comedy collective is back at The Players Theatre in Manhattan to continue their residency. The all new show will feature brand new sketches and pretapes.

The show will be opened by puppeteer and theater-maker Shino Frances and Purple Clementine.

The writers and performers of Sponsored By include two new cast members: Ken Stancil Jr. and Taylor Hennings.

Returning cast members include: Aarushi Agni (BoogieManja), Jackie Kraft (StandupNY), Sara Katrenich (Ohio Shakespeare Festival), Parker Damm (Wonder Woman 1984), Maayan Voss, Maria Eleni Zollo (SNL), Gracie Delsohn, Ella Zafra (BoogieManja), Aaron Fielding (Studio C), Elli Caterisano, RJ Williams (Northcoast, Baby Wants Candy), Noah Friend (Characters Welcome), and Carly Durrer.

The show will take place on Friday October 20 at 9:30pm in the blackbox theatre. $15 tickets can be bought with promo code "sponsoredby" here: Click Here