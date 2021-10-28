SPEAKEASY to Return to Bond 45 in November

Speakeasy - Times Square, an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of burlesque, cirque, illusionists, and musical theater with a decadent cocktail, dining, and nightclub experience, will return by popular demand after a sold-out summer engagement. Speakeasy will resume performances on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8 PM. Tickets are now on sale.

Step into Madam Lulu's sizzling Storyville Speakeasy, a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. An unforgettable night of electrifying performances, five finely crafted cocktails and a delicious appetizer from the world class culinary team at Bond 45, Speakeasy is directed by Holly-Anne Devlin, with musical direction by Dan Garmon, costume designs by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Joe Beumer, video and projection designs by Joey Moro, sound design by Walter Trarbach, stage management by Franny Fernandez, along with Josh Roberts on Drums and Tony Glausi on trumpet.

Speakeasy features the top cirque, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Joining the company are Broadway veteran Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer) as Bessie Bourbon; three-time Burlesque Hall of Fame winner, LouLou D'vil; gravity defying acrobatic duo, Bassam Kubba and Mendel Roman; nightlife queen, Melike Konur; pole & pointe artist, Làszlò Major; international burlesque sensation, Dirty Martini; striptease artist, Mike Pugliese; renown contortionist, Allison Schieler; and fire and cirque artist, Syrena; The cast will also feature returning favorites, including Broadway and Off-Broadway favorites Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots); Sarah Meahl (Waitress) as Imogen; Lauren Mary Moore (Mamma Mia!) as Fleur de Lis; Megan Campbell (Chicago) as Estee; dance star, Alec Varcas (Aladdin); tap dancing sensation, Omar Edwards (Bring in Da Noise); and Oscar at the Crown star, Jada Temple as the mistress of ceremonies, Madam Lulu; along with internationally acclaimed burlesque artists, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, Miss Miranda, and Peekaboo Pointe; with vogue dancer, Karma Stylez; "America's Got Talent" contortionist, Aryn; and the brilliant pole artist and opera singer, Opera Gaga. Surprise special guest stars from Broadway will also make appearances throughout the run.

Performances of Speakeasy begin Friday, November 12, 2021 and play Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 PM with additional performances on Wednesday, November 24; Sunday, December 19; Monday, December 20; Tuesday, December 21; and Wednesday, December 22. Tickets start at $85 on TodayTix and include a sinful snack and five decadent signature cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group. Dining packages are available before and after the show to complete the supper club experience.

ABOUT SPEAKEASY

Created by entertainment innovator and Broadway creative, Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On), Speakeasy first played as a feature film with cocktail delivery to sold out virtual audiences during the pandemic and featured celebrity guests Hazel Honeysuckle, Autumn Miller, Miss Miranda, Mike Peele, Dan Sperry, Big Will Simmons, artists from Cirque du Soleil and many more creatives from New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The live version of the show features a parent cast of ten performers with rotating star roles. Visit the Speakeasy Website for more information.