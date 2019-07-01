Ripple Effect Artists Hosts American Premiere Of 2071

"Climate Change" is a phrase of concern. "Tomorrow" is becoming a word to fear. "What will the world be like in just 50 years?" That's is a frightening question.

Ripple Effect Artists, a daring theatrical company, is providing the answers today.

2071, a play of reality, is being described as "Theatre that can change the world." This play addresses climate change through riveting personal and scientific accounts.Christopher Graham Rapley, a British scientist, former executive director of the International Geosphere-Biosphere Programme, and Duncan MacMillan, an English playwright and director, most noted for the stage adaptation of the George Orwell novel, 1984, has created a theatrical experience that is engaging, informative, and most definitely real. They bring to life the horrors of CO2 emissions and what will happen to future generations if we do not act responsibly with regards to our planet. Originally performed at The Royal Court Theatre (London) 2014 and now making its American debut through Ripple Effect Artists, this production will donate a portion of its proceeds to 350.org, an organization dedicated to reversing climate change.

Through a grant from its Open Stage Grant the Episcopal Actors Guild will serve as host of this project with all proceeds being split between Ripple Effect Artists and the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG). EAG (est. 1923) is a charitable organization dedicated to helping NYC's professional performing artists "of all faiths, and none" who are experiencing financial crisis. Learn more at www.actorsguild.org.

Performances will be Thursday - Saturday, August 1 - 3 @ 8;00 p.m.; Sunday, August 4 @ 2:00 p.m. Then again, Wednesday - Sunday, August 7 - 10 @ 8;00 p.m.; Sunday, August 11 @ 2:00 p.m. Tickets: https://ripple-effect-artists-inc.ticketleap.com/2071/?fbclid=IwAR0yedXffWFfMw1JZPccglRLTacUHkhtwmL5-X6zVRR8fCiFoBAXMuB7SdQ





