Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month

Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today - being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program - Richard penned a "good old-fashioned musical" with a very timely topic.

Bonjour Mon Amour, the Musical, is a contemporary story that follows Mike Mercy through ups & downs of love & life. Add in a boss out to get him, a girlfriend looking for that ring, his anxiety mounts. Mike has two friends showing him both sides - an older neighbor and advice to clean up his act or risk losing the love of his life; and his burnout buddy's much more relaxed opinion. Flirtations with a sexy coworker (with a boxer boyfriend) are not helping the situation.

Performances are at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.

Hackley's clever domestic dramedy, sporting a 70's/80s rock style score, is directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose theatrical directing credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway and regional. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on The Caine Mutiny Court Martial (Broadway) and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend (Lincoln Center Theatre). She has also helmed developmental productions of the following new musical works: Save The Palace, Owl Creek, Great Googly Moo, and Warsaw.