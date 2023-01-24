Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month

Performances are at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month

Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today - being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program - Richard penned a "good old-fashioned musical" with a very timely topic.

Bonjour Mon Amour, the Musical, is a contemporary story that follows Mike Mercy through ups & downs of love & life. Add in a boss out to get him, a girlfriend looking for that ring, his anxiety mounts. Mike has two friends showing him both sides - an older neighbor and advice to clean up his act or risk losing the love of his life; and his burnout buddy's much more relaxed opinion. Flirtations with a sexy coworker (with a boxer boyfriend) are not helping the situation.

Performances are at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.

Hackley's clever domestic dramedy, sporting a 70's/80s rock style score, is directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose theatrical directing credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway and regional. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on The Caine Mutiny Court Martial (Broadway) and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend (Lincoln Center Theatre). She has also helmed developmental productions of the following new musical works: Save The Palace, Owl Creek, Great Googly Moo, and Warsaw.




TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26 Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.
Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE Photo
Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE
Sophia Ramos's No Parental Guidance is back by popular demand at Pangea NYC. No Parental Guidance is an intimate theatrical one-woman show, set to music and spoken word, telling of loss, love, and chosen family. No Parental Guidance is about the life of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock singer, cutting her teeth on the downtown '80s and '90s music scenes of New York City, thriving in the back alleys, storefronts, and parks.
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February Photo
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February Photo
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.

More Hot Stories For You


TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
January 23, 2023

TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This FebruaryWorld Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
January 23, 2023

14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in FebruaryRichard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
January 23, 2023

Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading SeriesTheater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series
January 23, 2023

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) partners with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater to present the 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of RK Greene and The StoryLine Project on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in MarchVida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March
January 22, 2023

Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.
share